Christmas 2024: 5 best places to celebrate white Christmas in India, from Kashmir and Himachal to Sikkim and Arunachal

Christmas 2024: Dreaming of a white Christmas? The rosy association between Christmas and snow has existed since time immemorial. A blanket of snow on Christmas Day might be the stuff of childhood memories, thanks to countless Christmas movies, but how often does it actually happen in India? Well, Christmas snow is not a dream but a reality in a few parts of India — think Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. Also read | Top winter getaways for Christmas 2024: What you can do in Rann Of Kutch, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha Christmas 2024: Check out the best places to celebrate white Christmas in India. (Freepik)

Fans of snowy winters will want to check out the best places to celebrate white Christmas in India:

Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir

Lovers of snow, it’s that time of the year again. Recently, many towns in plain areas of north and south Kashmir received the season’s first snowfall. The Valley’s upper reaches and the tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Sonmarg received fresh snowfall last week. Gulmarg Valley is draped in swathes of pristine white snow right now, creating an inviting, intriguing, and enchanting sight to behold. You can enjoy a gondola ride for the perfect views, walk on a frozen lake or even go for a picturesque picnic with a backdrop of endless meadows and rocky peaks.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Earlier this month, Himachal Pradesh witnessed its first snowfall of the season. Snowfall was also recorded in key tourist destinations such as Manali, Kasauli, and Chail. When there's snow in Manali, you can enjoy activities like skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, zorbing, paragliding, taking a cable car ride in Solang Valley, building snowmen, or going on a yak ride. You can also visit the local markets, indulge in hot springs, or simply take in the stunning snow-covered Himalayan views.

Leh, Ladakh

The mesmerising landscape of Ladakh has something to offer in every season, and if you plan your trip in winter, it will make all the difference to your experience. Back in October, Leh in Ladakh received the season's first snowfall indicating the arrival of the winter season. The mountains in and around Leh have been covered with layers of snow adding charm to the beauty of Ladakh. Here, you can visit Hemis National Park or Pangong Tso Lake, where time stops. As spellbinding as it seems, Leh-Ladakh in December is equally unpredictable. Therefore, don’t plan to stick to a predefined itinerary.

Tsomgo Lake, Sikkim

Tsomgo Lake, a popular destination known for its scenic beauty, becomes even more attractive in winter. The first snowfall of the season in east Sikkim transformed it into a picturesque winter landscape. The people of Sikkim consider the lake sacred. There is a small temple dedicated to Lord Shiva by the lake. The lake is around 1 km long and is surrounded by steep mountain covered with snow right now.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang has emerged as a popular tourist spot between October and December. A couple of months ago, the first snowfall of the season blanketed the route from Tawang to Bum-La Pass, drawing thousands of visitors to this strategic location along the Sino-Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh. The historic Bum-La Pass, situated at 15,200 feet, has been transformed into a winter wonderland. You can also visit Sela Pass, a high-altitude mountain pass with snow-capped peaks, pristine lakes, and meandering roads. The frozen Sela Lake is another key attraction in the winter. You can also explore the local lakes: Tawang has over 100 of them.