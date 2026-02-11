Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

    Compact Living: India's certified KonMari consultant reveals how to keep your home clutter-free with the best organisers

    HT Shop Now's Compact Living offers a guide to tackling everyday clutter. This is backed by expert insight, and picks that work in busy family homes in India.

    Published on: Feb 11, 2026 6:19 PM IST
    By Neha Ravi Khandelwal
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    JD FRESH Polypropylene Set of 20 Drawer Organiser/Unbreakable Drawer Organizers/Dressing Table Organizer/Multi-Purpose Storage Boxes/Drawer Divider Tray for Kitchen/Bedroom/Office -(Clear Transparent)View Details...

    ₹969

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    HIRNAYA Multi purpose 3 Tier Drawer Organizer, Expandable Junk Drawers Organizer, Foldable Smart Organizer, Collapsible Shallow Storage Drawers Tray Desk Organizer for Makeup, Jewelry, Office StorageView Details...

    ₹1,299

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    ecofynd Stuffed Animal Toy Hammock, Hanging Cotton Organizer Storage for Soft Toys, Boho Large Hang Plush Toys, Net Holder for Nursery Kids, Play Room, Bedroom, Kid Room (BH027)View Details...

    ₹579

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Amazon Basics Foldable & Stackable Clothes Organizer For Wardrobe | Set Of 10 (White), PlasticView Details...

    ₹2,869

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    STAR WORK 25 Liters/Toy Storage Box Large Size/Toy Storage Organiser/Toy Basket Storage Box for Kids Big Size (Pack Of 1 / Multi-Color/Stakable/Wheels/Locking Lid & Handle Color may vary)View Details...

    ₹849

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    View More...

    I organise and then reorganise my home far more often than I would like to admit. Yet the calm never seems to last. With two kids and a large joint family, things quietly pile up faster than I can clear them. The clutter is not dramatic, just constant. One drawer spills into another, cupboards feel fuller every month, and the cycle starts again.

    Simple home organisers and Rachna Kacker in action. (Rachna Kacker (Messmerize India))
    Simple home organisers and Rachna Kacker in action. (Rachna Kacker (Messmerize India))

    That is when I reached out to Rachna Kacker, founder of Messmerize India and one of the few certified KonMari Consultants in India. For the uninitiated, a KonMari Consultant is a certified professional trained by Japanese organising consultant Marie Kondo's organisation. With years of practical experience across Indian homes, Rachna's approach is grounded and realistic. I asked her the question that had been bothering me for years. Where does clutter really begin, and what is the right way to deal with it so the effort actually lasts?

    “Clutter usually builds up in spaces that store a little bit of everything and don’t have clear categories. The only way to create lasting change is to declutter category by category, take everything out so you can see what you truly own, and then build simple systems every family member can maintain.

    That conversation sent me online, too. I looked at organisers I already use, newer options with strong user reviews, and a few quietly functional pieces that tick every box without much attention. From that mix, I narrowed down a shortlist of must-have organisers suited to each clutter-prone area.

    Top organisers for the cluttered zones in your home

    Drawers and small storage units

    These are usually the first places clutter hides because they feel small and harmless. Over time, they turn into catch-all zones where random items quietly pile up without notice.

    Identifying the clutter
    Chargers, loose papers, cosmetics, keys and stationery end up sharing the same space. With no clear category, items overlap, get forgotten, and make even simple tasks feel annoying.

    How to declutter
    • Empty the drawer fully and sort items by clear categories
    • Use shallow organisers so everything stays visible
    • Assign one purpose to each drawer and stick to it

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Kids’ rooms

    Children’s rooms collect clutter faster than any other space because they grow, change interests, and receive new things constantly. Without simple systems, mess returns within days of cleaning.

    Identifying the clutter
    Toys, books, art supplies, clothes and school items compete for space. Too many options overwhelm kids, making it harder for them to put things away or enjoy what they own.

    How to declutter
    • Rotate toys instead of storing everything together
    • Keep storage low so children can manage it themselves
    • Group similar items so clean up feels clear and quick

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    The kitchen

    The kitchen stays functional even when cluttered, which is why excess often goes unnoticed. Over time, cupboards fill up while daily routines continue without questioning what is actually needed.

    Identifying the clutter
    Duplicate tools, mismatched containers, unused gadgets and extra groceries slowly take over shelves and counters, especially when multiple people use the kitchen daily.

    How to declutter
    • Remove duplicates and items unused for months
    • Create clear zones for daily and occasional use
    • Keep systems simple so everyone follows the same flow

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    (Compact Living is a series where design student and HT Lifestyle expert Neha Ravi Khandelwal shares ideas for smarter, clutter-free homes. For this feature, the expert suggested the broad categories. The final product selections were made independently by the editorial team. Listings are not ranked in any order of preference or priority.)

    Similar articles for you

    Compact Living: How the broom drawer can save space and tame clutter

    Looking for recliners for your living room? Picks from Amazon that you can order for under 20000

    Office chairs with lumbar support: Understanding why this is important for your back

    Switched my armchair to an ergonomic office chair: Changed how I work from home

    Decluttering and organising your home: FAQs
    A full declutter works best once or twice a year. Smaller resets can happen seasonally or when routines change. Regular edits stop clutter from quietly building back up.
    Category based decluttering is far more effective. It shows you how much you actually own and makes decisions clearer. Rooms can wait. Categories bring faster and longer lasting results.
    Start with your own things. Visible change creates curiosity, not resistance. Simple systems also make it easier for others to follow along without feeling forced or corrected.
    Clear categories, easy storage and realistic systems matter more than perfection. If putting something away feels effortless, the habit sticks and the space stays calmer for longer.

    The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Neha Ravi Khandelwal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Neha Ravi Khandelwal

      Neha holds a master’s degree in design and has a keen eye for furniture and fashion, effortlessly mixing aesthetics with practicality. From premium picks to budget-friendly finds, she makes the search simple for her readers. Always jetsetting, she sprinkles in quirky travel tips, favourite destinations, and luggage essentials alongside her well-researched insights on lifestyle trends, runway styles, and statement furniture.Read More

    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    News/Lifestyle/Art Culture/Compact Living: India's Certified KonMari Consultant Reveals How To Keep Your Home Clutter-free With The Best Organisers
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes