Compact Living: India's certified KonMari consultant reveals how to keep your home clutter-free with the best organisers

I organise and then reorganise my home far more often than I would like to admit. Yet the calm never seems to last. With two kids and a large joint family, things quietly pile up faster than I can clear them. The clutter is not dramatic, just constant. One drawer spills into another, cupboards feel fuller every month, and the cycle starts again. Simple home organisers and Rachna Kacker in action. (Rachna Kacker (Messmerize India))

That is when I reached out to Rachna Kacker, founder of Messmerize India and one of the few certified KonMari Consultants in India. For the uninitiated, a KonMari Consultant is a certified professional trained by Japanese organising consultant Marie Kondo's organisation. With years of practical experience across Indian homes, Rachna's approach is grounded and realistic. I asked her the question that had been bothering me for years. Where does clutter really begin, and what is the right way to deal with it so the effort actually lasts?

“Clutter usually builds up in spaces that store a little bit of everything and don’t have clear categories. The only way to create lasting change is to declutter category by category, take everything out so you can see what you truly own, and then build simple systems every family member can maintain.”

That conversation sent me online, too. I looked at organisers I already use, newer options with strong user reviews, and a few quietly functional pieces that tick every box without much attention. From that mix, I narrowed down a shortlist of must-have organisers suited to each clutter-prone area.

Top organisers for the cluttered zones in your home Drawers and small storage units These are usually the first places clutter hides because they feel small and harmless. Over time, they turn into catch-all zones where random items quietly pile up without notice.

Identifying the clutter

Chargers, loose papers, cosmetics, keys and stationery end up sharing the same space. With no clear category, items overlap, get forgotten, and make even simple tasks feel annoying.

How to declutter

• Empty the drawer fully and sort items by clear categories

• Use shallow organisers so everything stays visible

• Assign one purpose to each drawer and stick to it