Compact Living: India's certified KonMari consultant reveals how to keep your home clutter-free with the best organisers

I organise and then reorganise my home far more often than I would like to admit. Yet the calm never seems to last. With two kids and a large joint family, things quietly pile up faster than I can clear them. The clutter is not dramatic, just constant. One drawer spills into another, cupboards feel fuller every month, and the cycle starts again.
That is when I reached out to Rachna Kacker, founder of Messmerize India and one of the few certified KonMari Consultants in India. For the uninitiated, a KonMari Consultant is a certified professional trained by Japanese organising consultant Marie Kondo's organisation. With years of practical experience across Indian homes, Rachna's approach is grounded and realistic. I asked her the question that had been bothering me for years. Where does clutter really begin, and what is the right way to deal with it so the effort actually lasts?
“Clutter usually builds up in spaces that store a little bit of everything and don’t have clear categories. The only way to create lasting change is to declutter category by category, take everything out so you can see what you truly own, and then build simple systems every family member can maintain.”
That conversation sent me online, too. I looked at organisers I already use, newer options with strong user reviews, and a few quietly functional pieces that tick every box without much attention. From that mix, I narrowed down a shortlist of must-have organisers suited to each clutter-prone area.
Top organisers for the cluttered zones in your home
Drawers and small storage units
These are usually the first places clutter hides because they feel small and harmless. Over time, they turn into catch-all zones where random items quietly pile up without notice.
Identifying the clutter Chargers, loose papers, cosmetics, keys and stationery end up sharing the same space. With no clear category, items overlap, get forgotten, and make even simple tasks feel annoying.
How to declutter • Empty the drawer fully and sort items by clear categories • Use shallow organisers so everything stays visible • Assign one purpose to each drawer and stick to it
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Kids’ rooms
Children’s rooms collect clutter faster than any other space because they grow, change interests, and receive new things constantly. Without simple systems, mess returns within days of cleaning.
Identifying the clutter Toys, books, art supplies, clothes and school items compete for space. Too many options overwhelm kids, making it harder for them to put things away or enjoy what they own.
How to declutter • Rotate toys instead of storing everything together • Keep storage low so children can manage it themselves • Group similar items so clean up feels clear and quick
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
The kitchen
The kitchen stays functional even when cluttered, which is why excess often goes unnoticed. Over time, cupboards fill up while daily routines continue without questioning what is actually needed.
Identifying the clutter Duplicate tools, mismatched containers, unused gadgets and extra groceries slowly take over shelves and counters, especially when multiple people use the kitchen daily.
How to declutter • Remove duplicates and items unused for months • Create clear zones for daily and occasional use • Keep systems simple so everyone follows the same flow
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
(Compact Living is a series where design student and HT Lifestyle expert Neha Ravi Khandelwal shares ideas for smarter, clutter-free homes. For this feature, the expert suggested the broad categories. The final product selections were made independently by the editorial team. Listings are not ranked in any order of preference or priority.)
A full declutter works best once or twice a year. Smaller resets can happen seasonally or when routines change. Regular edits stop clutter from quietly building back up.
Category based decluttering is far more effective. It shows you how much you actually own and makes decisions clearer. Rooms can wait. Categories bring faster and longer lasting results.
Start with your own things. Visible change creates curiosity, not resistance. Simple systems also make it easier for others to follow along without feeling forced or corrected.
Clear categories, easy storage and realistic systems matter more than perfection. If putting something away feels effortless, the habit sticks and the space stays calmer for longer.
The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Neha holds a master’s degree in design and has a keen eye for furniture and fashion, effortlessly mixing aesthetics with practicality. From premium picks to budget-friendly finds, she makes the search simple for her readers. Always jetsetting, she sprinkles in quirky travel tips, favourite destinations, and luggage essentials alongside her well-researched insights on lifestyle trends, runway styles, and statement furniture.Read More