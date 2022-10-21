Diwali 2022: Right styling tips for your home decor, glassware and other items

Remember the times when special glasses and decorations were kept in musty cabinets until the festive and holiday season and then put back in again? The love of beautiful design and glassware has been passed down generation after generation and it shows itself in numerous ways but the lovely objects we gather along the journey should be exhibited with pride and delight.

Ahead of Diwali 2022, we got some interior design experts on board to share right styling tips for your home decor, glassware and other items to create a sophisticated and homey environment and make your house ready for entertaining guests or unwinding alone. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Supriya Suriyanarayanan, Co-Founder of Tesor Designs, suggested:

1. Setting tables-capes for everyday joy

With dining together making a big comeback after 2 years of isolation, we’re bringing out our beautiful glassware and tableware and having fun with themed tablescapes for weekly dinners at home or while hosting parties for friends and family. Embellish with lights, flowers and fabrics to create table-scapes.

2. Embrace the elegance in contrast

To make a stunning exhibition, nothing needs to match exactly. Decor displays that are varied and clashing may be mixed and matched to convey tales. We enjoy bringing out the contrast between striking, contemporary items and vintage treasures.

3. Lighting is key

Have you ever noticed how the best settings and presentations all have the appropriate lighting to enhance and complement them? To really make your style stand out, use the correct lighting. A candle on a table, a profile light in a cabinet or a spotlight placed on a display ledge may all make a huge impact.

4. Minimal maximalism

One of our favourite styling techniques for our accessory line is to keep the colour palette simple and monochromatic while experimenting with texture, shapes, and numbers. Pick, for instance, the hue blue. To make a layered display, we put together a vignette of our favourite blue products in a range of textures, hues, and heights.

5. As crucial as the show is the backdrop

Even though neutral backgrounds might be simple to customise, choose interesting backgrounds for your display and table settings to tell a narrative. Mercury mirrors, accumulated fabric or an unexpected paint colour may all instantly improve your collection.

6. Ultimately, it’s about the story you tell

What you collect and how you display tells the viewer about you, about your intent and what compels you. Trust your instinct and create a display that feels familiar to you, instead of aiming for a display that’s in trend.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Chirag Vora, Founder of Mason Home, asserted that be it for festive gatherings or just lounging at home with your family, your space represents all that you stand for and reflects your personality. He recommended a few tips for styling your home with the perfect home decor pieces and accessories:

• Dress up your entryway

Whether you have a grand foyer or a slim entryway, you need to spruce and glam it up with gorgeous home decor. Add a small console table, dress it up with gold or printed vases or jars and accentuate them with artificial flowers. You can even glam up the walls with mirrors or frames holding your favourite memories or your dearest art piece. It'll be a pleasing way to let your guests get a glimpse into your personality and your memorable moments and also for you to relive them.

• Create reading or me-time nooks

Convert your living room or a part of your bedroom into a reading nook. All you need is some strategically chosen furniture to hold your coffee, cosy cushions, stylish book-ends holding your favourite reads, and maybe a comfy pouffe to rest your legs while you dive into a story.

• Green up your window

Choose a window that brings in the sunlight, place a coffee table or a planter table under it and dress it up with a planter and some greens. It's the perfect way to create a Zen environment in your home.