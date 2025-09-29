Diwali decor that can take your homes from ordinary to lit this festive season! Celebrate while you decorate

Nothing gives a home a simple festive refresh like thoughtfully chosen Diwali decor. Even small touches can completely transform the atmosphere, making it feel warm and celebratory. From bandharwals to diyas, infusing a hint of tradition instantly lifts the mood of any space. I often suggest exploring aesthetic cushion covers, table runners, and lanterns, as they can give your living room or dining area an instant facelift without requiring a full makeover. Brighten your space with Diwali decor that blends style and tradition, making every corner festive and welcoming this season.(AI generated)

Combining colours, textures, and subtle lighting can turn everyday corners into focal points. With a few carefully selected pieces, you can create a space that feels both inviting and festive, perfect for celebrating Diwali with style and joy.

Bandarwals for your home

Bandarwals are a simple yet impactful way to bring a festive touch to your home this Diwali. Traditionally hung at entrances or windows, they immediately create a welcoming atmosphere and add a hint of cultural charm. I often suggest choosing colourful and handcrafted designs, as they complement a variety of interiors, from contemporary to traditional. Even minimalistic homes can benefit from these accents, as a well-placed bandarwal can highlight doorways, balance decor, and set the tone for a cheerful, festive ambience.

Top picks you need to add to your cart!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Diwali rangoli to add festive brightness to your homes

Rangoli is a classic way to brighten entrances and interiors during Diwali. Using colours, patterns, and textures, it instantly adds vibrancy and a celebratory spirit to any space. I recommend experimenting with flower petals, coloured powders, or eco-friendly rangoli kits for a quick yet striking effect. Even a small rangoli in corners or near diyas can enhance the festive mood. It’s a simple way to personalise your home and introduce creativity while staying rooted in Diwali traditions.

Top picks you need to add to your cart!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Diyas to bring warmth to your home this Diwali

Diyas are more than just traditional lamps; they add warmth and a soft, inviting glow to any space. Arranging them on shelves, windowsills, or mantels can instantly create a festive mood. I often suggest mixing sizes and materials, such as brass, clay, or glass, to create depth and visual interest. Layering diyas alongside candles or fairy lights enhances the glow and elevates your decor. Even small clusters of diyas can transform corners, making the home feel lively, cosy, and ready for Diwali celebrations.

Top picks you need to add to your cart!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Cushion covers to instantly facelift your sofas this Diwali Season

Cushion covers are an easy and effective way to refresh your living room for Diwali. Choosing festive colours, rich textures, or subtle embroidered patterns can completely change the vibe of your sofas without a full overhaul. I often suggest mixing prints and solids to create balance, while metallic accents or sequins can add a touch of glamour. Even a small set of cushions can make the seating area feel more inviting and celebratory. Thoughtful cushion styling instantly uplifts your home for the season.

Top picks you need to add to your cart!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Add glam aesthetic with table runners this festive season

Table runners are a subtle yet stylish way to infuse your dining or coffee tables with festive cheer. Choosing colours, textures, and patterns that complement your existing decor can enhance the overall look without clutter. I often suggest runners with metallic threads, embroidery, or bold prints to create a luxe feel. Layering them with candles, diyas, or small centrepieces amplifies the festive charm. Even minimalistic homes can benefit from a well-placed table runner, instantly adding style and elegance for Diwali celebrations.

Top picks you need to add to your cart!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

How rugs can transform your home into a cosy and stylish space

Compact living: How the broom drawer can save space and tame clutter

5 houseplants that will survive even if you forget to water them for a week!

Best Diwali Decor Items: FAQs What are the must-have Diwali decor items for a home? Some essentials include diyas, bandharwals, rangoli kits, festive cushion covers, table runners, fairy lights, and lanterns. These items instantly create a cheerful and celebratory atmosphere.

How can I choose Diwali decor that complements my home style? Focus on colour schemes, textures, and patterns that match your existing decor. Subtle accents like metallic finishes or handcrafted elements can blend tradition with modern aesthetics.

Are there easy ways to decorate small spaces for Diwali? Yes, small clusters of diyas, a compact rangoli, or a few festive cushions and table runners can instantly refresh corners without overcrowding.

How can I make Diwali decor last beyond the festival? Opt for high-quality materials like brass diyas, embroidered cushion covers, or durable lanterns. These pieces can be reused in seasonal home styling throughout the year.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.