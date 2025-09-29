Search
Mon, Sept 29, 2025
Diwali decor that can take your homes from ordinary to lit this festive season! Celebrate while you decorate

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 06:43 pm IST

Transform your home this Diwali with thoughtful decor choices. Simple touches and festive decor ideas can create a warm, inviting, and celebratory atmosphere.

Kaameri Bazaar Toran for Main Door Entrance | Traditional Handmade Door Hanging Toran with White Gajra, Pink Lotus & Beads Garland for Indian Diwali Decoration, 101 CM – Toran for Main Door View Details checkDetails

₹999

Divyakosh Toran for Door Entrance 38 Inch | Luxury Festoon Latest Bandanwar | Elegant Golden Color, Premium for Main Entrance | 1 Pc Door Toran | View Details checkDetails

₹1,079

Divyakosh Marigold Flower Full Door Decoration | 38 inches |Decoration Items for Home, Main Door, Mandir,Event,Party|Thoranam for Entrance Door, Torans for Entrance Door,Banderwal for Home Door | View Details checkDetails

₹999

ART BY CHAITASI Handmade Stylish Toran For Door - Latest Entrance Door Thoranam For Home Decor, Diwali Bandarwal, House Hanging Decoration (Red And Orange, 91 Cm) View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

Divyakosh Handmade Decorative Rangoli Set of 18 | Flower Pattern Diwali Decoration Items for Home Decor | Reusable Rangoli for Festival Decoration View Details checkDetails

₹1,760

Anishop Handcrafted Decorative Rangoli Mat, Floral Pattern, Yellow and Pink Rangoli mat for Diwali,navratre,Diwali Decoration,Wedding,Festival Decoration Material MDF Base, 60 cm Diameter View Details checkDetails

₹1,878

Decodesk Island Rangoli Ananta design (34 inches) | Available in other 3 sizes – 11 inches, 16 inches, & 22 inches | Floating Rangoli | Waterproof Rangoli | Rangoli template (34inches) | Comes with FREE 2 empty bottles, 1spade spoon & 1 brush are part of the kit View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

Island Rangoli Nity Design 16 Crochet Series, Rangoli Mat, Modern Rangoli for Home décor (16 inches) View Details checkDetails

₹671

Collectible India Ganesh Diya for Pooja - Diwali Decoration Items, Wedding Anniversary Housewarming Corporate Gift (Pack of 10) View Details checkDetails

₹2,000

ServDharm Brass Akhand Diya for Puja with Adjustable Bati, Wick Adjustment Screw, & Borosilicate Glass Cover (Large, 250 ml: Oil Capacity, Long Lasting 48 Hours) View Details checkDetails

₹947

Collectible India Brass Crystal Bowl Design Akhand Diya Oil Lamp Stand for Puja Home Diwali Decoration (Golden) Pack of 12 View Details checkDetails

Diya Shape Flower Decorative Urli Bowl Set (Set of 3) for Floating Flowers & Tea Light Candles | Handcrafted Metal Urli for Home, Office & Table Decor | Diwali Decoration Items View Details checkDetails

Clasiko Cotton Cushion Covers Set of 5; 16X16 in; Multicolor Flowers View Details checkDetails

Export House Cotton Cushion Pillow Covers | 16x16 inch Soft Pillow Case with Hidden Zipper | Embroidered Cushion Cases for Sofa, Bedroom, Livingroom, Chair, Car | Set of 5 Cushion Cover for Home Décor View Details checkDetails

₹3,539

HOMEMONDE Quilted Cotton Cushion Covers – Pack of 5, 24x24 Inches, 300 TC Soft Throw Pillow Cases with Hand Block Print – Pink (60x60 cm) View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

eyda Hand Beaded Sequin Cushion Covers with Zipper, Pack of 2, 18x18 Inches, Soft Velvet Sleeping Pillow Covers, Decorative Throw Cushion Covers, Square Cushion Cover for Sofa, Bed, Couch View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

BLOCKS OF INDIA Cotton Hand Block Printed Table Runner for Center/Dining Table (Runner Napkin Set 12) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

Home-The Best is for You Cotton Table Runner with Woven Damask Design (Blue_Fiore, 13X84 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹746

MFU-MADE FOR YOU Cotton Beautiful Silver Beaded Table Runner Craftsmanship, Thanksgiving, Occasional Decoration Red Multi Flowers, Medium, Pack of 1 Measure 13 X 36 Inch View Details checkDetails

₹1,266

India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta Mirroring Deer Garden Printed Blended Canvas 6 Seater Table and Bed Runner (94 x 14 inches) View Details checkDetails

₹1,215

Nothing gives a home a simple festive refresh like thoughtfully chosen Diwali decor. Even small touches can completely transform the atmosphere, making it feel warm and celebratory. From bandharwals to diyas, infusing a hint of tradition instantly lifts the mood of any space. I often suggest exploring aesthetic cushion covers, table runners, and lanterns, as they can give your living room or dining area an instant facelift without requiring a full makeover.

Brighten your space with Diwali decor that blends style and tradition, making every corner festive and welcoming this season.(AI generated)
Combining colours, textures, and subtle lighting can turn everyday corners into focal points. With a few carefully selected pieces, you can create a space that feels both inviting and festive, perfect for celebrating Diwali with style and joy.

Bandarwals for your home

Bandarwals are a simple yet impactful way to bring a festive touch to your home this Diwali. Traditionally hung at entrances or windows, they immediately create a welcoming atmosphere and add a hint of cultural charm. I often suggest choosing colourful and handcrafted designs, as they complement a variety of interiors, from contemporary to traditional. Even minimalistic homes can benefit from these accents, as a well-placed bandarwal can highlight doorways, balance decor, and set the tone for a cheerful, festive ambience.

Top picks you need to add to your cart!

1.

Kaameri Bazaar Toran for Main Door Entrance | Traditional Handmade Door Hanging Toran with White Gajra, Pink Lotus & Beads Garland for Indian Diwali Decoration, 101 CM – Toran for Main Door
2.

Divyakosh Toran for Door Entrance 38 Inch | Luxury Festoon Latest Bandanwar | Elegant Golden Color, Premium for Main Entrance | 1 Pc Door Toran |
3.

Divyakosh Marigold Flower Full Door Decoration | 38 inches |Decoration Items for Home, Main Door, Mandir,Event,Party|Thoranam for Entrance Door, Torans for Entrance Door,Banderwal for Home Door |
4.

ART BY CHAITASI Handmade Stylish Toran For Door - Latest Entrance Door Thoranam For Home Decor, Diwali Bandarwal, House Hanging Decoration (Red And Orange, 91 Cm)
Diwali rangoli to add festive brightness to your homes

Rangoli is a classic way to brighten entrances and interiors during Diwali. Using colours, patterns, and textures, it instantly adds vibrancy and a celebratory spirit to any space. I recommend experimenting with flower petals, coloured powders, or eco-friendly rangoli kits for a quick yet striking effect. Even a small rangoli in corners or near diyas can enhance the festive mood. It’s a simple way to personalise your home and introduce creativity while staying rooted in Diwali traditions.

Top picks you need to add to your cart!

5.

Divyakosh Handmade Decorative Rangoli Set of 18 | Flower Pattern Diwali Decoration Items for Home Decor | Reusable Rangoli for Festival Decoration
6.

Anishop Handcrafted Decorative Rangoli Mat, Floral Pattern, Yellow and Pink Rangoli mat for Diwali,navratre,Diwali Decoration,Wedding,Festival Decoration Material MDF Base, 60 cm Diameter
7.

Decodesk Island Rangoli Ananta design (34 inches) | Available in other 3 sizes – 11 inches, 16 inches, & 22 inches | Floating Rangoli | Waterproof Rangoli | Rangoli template (34inches) | Comes with FREE 2 empty bottles, 1spade spoon & 1 brush are part of the kit
8.

Island Rangoli Nity Design 16'' Crochet Series, Rangoli Mat, Modern Rangoli for Home décor (16 inches)
Diyas to bring warmth to your home this Diwali

Diyas are more than just traditional lamps; they add warmth and a soft, inviting glow to any space. Arranging them on shelves, windowsills, or mantels can instantly create a festive mood. I often suggest mixing sizes and materials, such as brass, clay, or glass, to create depth and visual interest. Layering diyas alongside candles or fairy lights enhances the glow and elevates your decor. Even small clusters of diyas can transform corners, making the home feel lively, cosy, and ready for Diwali celebrations.

Top picks you need to add to your cart!

9.

Collectible India Ganesh Diya for Pooja - Diwali Decoration Items, Wedding Anniversary Housewarming Corporate Gift (Pack of 10)
10.

ServDharm Brass Akhand Diya for Puja with Adjustable Bati, Wick Adjustment Screw, & Borosilicate Glass Cover (Large, 250 ml: Oil Capacity, Long Lasting 48 Hours)
11.

Collectible India Brass Crystal Bowl Design Akhand Diya Oil Lamp Stand for Puja Home Diwali Decoration (Golden) Pack of 12
12.

Diya Shape Flower Decorative Urli Bowl Set (Set of 3) for Floating Flowers & Tea Light Candles | Handcrafted Metal Urli for Home, Office & Table Decor | Diwali Decoration Items
Cushion covers to instantly facelift your sofas this Diwali Season

Cushion covers are an easy and effective way to refresh your living room for Diwali. Choosing festive colours, rich textures, or subtle embroidered patterns can completely change the vibe of your sofas without a full overhaul. I often suggest mixing prints and solids to create balance, while metallic accents or sequins can add a touch of glamour. Even a small set of cushions can make the seating area feel more inviting and celebratory. Thoughtful cushion styling instantly uplifts your home for the season.

Top picks you need to add to your cart!

13.

Clasiko Cotton Cushion Covers Set of 5; 16X16 in; Multicolor Flowers
14.

Export House Cotton Cushion Pillow Covers | 16x16 inch Soft Pillow Case with Hidden Zipper | Embroidered Cushion Cases for Sofa, Bedroom, Livingroom, Chair, Car | Set of 5 Cushion Cover for Home Décor
15.

HOMEMONDE Quilted Cotton Cushion Covers – Pack of 5, 24x24 Inches, 300 TC Soft Throw Pillow Cases with Hand Block Print – Pink (60x60 cm)
16.

eyda Hand Beaded Sequin Cushion Covers with Zipper, Pack of 2, 18x18 Inches, Soft Velvet Sleeping Pillow Covers, Decorative Throw Cushion Covers, Square Cushion Cover for Sofa, Bed, Couch
Add glam aesthetic with table runners this festive season

Table runners are a subtle yet stylish way to infuse your dining or coffee tables with festive cheer. Choosing colours, textures, and patterns that complement your existing decor can enhance the overall look without clutter. I often suggest runners with metallic threads, embroidery, or bold prints to create a luxe feel. Layering them with candles, diyas, or small centrepieces amplifies the festive charm. Even minimalistic homes can benefit from a well-placed table runner, instantly adding style and elegance for Diwali celebrations.

Top picks you need to add to your cart!

17.

BLOCKS OF INDIA Cotton Hand Block Printed Table Runner for Center/Dining Table (Runner Napkin Set 12)
18.

Home-The Best is for You Cotton Table Runner with Woven Damask Design (Blue_Fiore, 13X84 Inch)
19.

MFU-MADE FOR YOU Cotton Beautiful Silver Beaded Table Runner Craftsmanship, Thanksgiving, Occasional Decoration Red Multi Flowers, Medium, Pack of 1 Measure 13 X 36 Inch
20.

India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta Mirroring Deer Garden Printed Blended Canvas 6 Seater Table and Bed Runner (94 x 14 inches)
  • What are the must-have Diwali decor items for a home?

    Some essentials include diyas, bandharwals, rangoli kits, festive cushion covers, table runners, fairy lights, and lanterns. These items instantly create a cheerful and celebratory atmosphere.

  • How can I choose Diwali decor that complements my home style?

    Focus on colour schemes, textures, and patterns that match your existing decor. Subtle accents like metallic finishes or handcrafted elements can blend tradition with modern aesthetics.

  • Are there easy ways to decorate small spaces for Diwali?

    Yes, small clusters of diyas, a compact rangoli, or a few festive cushions and table runners can instantly refresh corners without overcrowding.

  • How can I make Diwali decor last beyond the festival?

    Opt for high-quality materials like brass diyas, embroidered cushion covers, or durable lanterns. These pieces can be reused in seasonal home styling throughout the year.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

