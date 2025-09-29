Diwali decor that can take your homes from ordinary to lit this festive season! Celebrate while you decorate
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 06:43 pm IST
Transform your home this Diwali with thoughtful decor choices. Simple touches and festive decor ideas can create a warm, inviting, and celebratory atmosphere.
Kaameri Bazaar Toran for Main Door Entrance | Traditional Handmade Door Hanging Toran with White Gajra, Pink Lotus & Beads Garland for Indian Diwali Decoration, 101 CM – Toran for Main Door View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Divyakosh Toran for Door Entrance 38 Inch | Luxury Festoon Latest Bandanwar | Elegant Golden Color, Premium for Main Entrance | 1 Pc Door Toran | View Details
|
₹1,079
|
|
|
Divyakosh Marigold Flower Full Door Decoration | 38 inches |Decoration Items for Home, Main Door, Mandir,Event,Party|Thoranam for Entrance Door, Torans for Entrance Door,Banderwal for Home Door | View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
ART BY CHAITASI Handmade Stylish Toran For Door - Latest Entrance Door Thoranam For Home Decor, Diwali Bandarwal, House Hanging Decoration (Red And Orange, 91 Cm) View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
Divyakosh Handmade Decorative Rangoli Set of 18 | Flower Pattern Diwali Decoration Items for Home Decor | Reusable Rangoli for Festival Decoration View Details
|
₹1,760
|
|
|
Anishop Handcrafted Decorative Rangoli Mat, Floral Pattern, Yellow and Pink Rangoli mat for Diwali,navratre,Diwali Decoration,Wedding,Festival Decoration Material MDF Base, 60 cm Diameter View Details
|
₹1,878
|
|
|
Decodesk Island Rangoli Ananta design (34 inches) | Available in other 3 sizes – 11 inches, 16 inches, & 22 inches | Floating Rangoli | Waterproof Rangoli | Rangoli template (34inches) | Comes with FREE 2 empty bottles, 1spade spoon & 1 brush are part of the kit View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Island Rangoli Nity Design 16 Crochet Series, Rangoli Mat, Modern Rangoli for Home décor (16 inches) View Details
|
₹671
|
|
|
Collectible India Ganesh Diya for Pooja - Diwali Decoration Items, Wedding Anniversary Housewarming Corporate Gift (Pack of 10) View Details
|
₹2,000
|
|
|
ServDharm Brass Akhand Diya for Puja with Adjustable Bati, Wick Adjustment Screw, & Borosilicate Glass Cover (Large, 250 ml: Oil Capacity, Long Lasting 48 Hours) View Details
|
₹947
|
|
|
Collectible India Brass Crystal Bowl Design Akhand Diya Oil Lamp Stand for Puja Home Diwali Decoration (Golden) Pack of 12 View Details
|
|
|
|
Diya Shape Flower Decorative Urli Bowl Set (Set of 3) for Floating Flowers & Tea Light Candles | Handcrafted Metal Urli for Home, Office & Table Decor | Diwali Decoration Items View Details
|
|
|
|
Clasiko Cotton Cushion Covers Set of 5; 16X16 in; Multicolor Flowers View Details
|
|
|
|
Export House Cotton Cushion Pillow Covers | 16x16 inch Soft Pillow Case with Hidden Zipper | Embroidered Cushion Cases for Sofa, Bedroom, Livingroom, Chair, Car | Set of 5 Cushion Cover for Home Décor View Details
|
₹3,539
|
|
|
HOMEMONDE Quilted Cotton Cushion Covers – Pack of 5, 24x24 Inches, 300 TC Soft Throw Pillow Cases with Hand Block Print – Pink (60x60 cm) View Details
|
₹2,399
|
|
|
eyda Hand Beaded Sequin Cushion Covers with Zipper, Pack of 2, 18x18 Inches, Soft Velvet Sleeping Pillow Covers, Decorative Throw Cushion Covers, Square Cushion Cover for Sofa, Bed, Couch View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
BLOCKS OF INDIA Cotton Hand Block Printed Table Runner for Center/Dining Table (Runner Napkin Set 12) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Home-The Best is for You Cotton Table Runner with Woven Damask Design (Blue_Fiore, 13X84 Inch) View Details
|
₹746
|
|
|
MFU-MADE FOR YOU Cotton Beautiful Silver Beaded Table Runner Craftsmanship, Thanksgiving, Occasional Decoration Red Multi Flowers, Medium, Pack of 1 Measure 13 X 36 Inch View Details
|
₹1,266
|
|
|
India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta Mirroring Deer Garden Printed Blended Canvas 6 Seater Table and Bed Runner (94 x 14 inches) View Details
|
₹1,215
|
|
