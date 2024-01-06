Earth's Rotations Day 2023: The way the earth rotates around its own axis causes day and night, and also the change in seasons. It is responsible for our day and night, and our sleep-wake cycle. Multiple theories have been published by scientists over the years who researched on how the earth rotates around itself. There is a hypothetical line that passes almost vertically through the earth determines the axis around which the earth rotates. The axis connects the north and the south pole. However, the rotation does not determine the length of the day or the night. -Earth's Rotations Day 2023: Date, history and significance of the day(Unsplash)

Every year, Earth's Rotations Day is observed because of a discovery made by French Physicist Leon Foucault regarding the earth's rotation. As we gear up to celebrate Earth's Rotations Day for this year, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, Earth's Rotations Day is celebrated on January 8. This year, the special day falls on a Monday.

History:

In 470 BC, the Greeks claimed that the earth rotates on its own back. In 1851, French Physicist Leon Foucault demonstrated the earth's rotation with the help of a pendulum. This was further used to demonstrate the experimentation and was later displayed at the Pantheon in Greece and the Paris Observatory. Earth's Rotations Day is celebrated to observe the experiment by Leon Foucault which is prioritised over the other experiments that were carried out to demonstrate the earth's rotation around its axis.

Significance:

On this day, people learn more about Leon Foucault's groundbreaking discovery followed by the demonstration of the experiment which helped in simplifying this procedure for us. Children can also learn more about this phenomenon and celebrate how it works. One of the best ways to celebrate this day is by getting together and being more curious about this phenomenon and learning more about it.