Easel does it: Meet amateur sketchers documenting Indian cities as they change

There are so many aspects of a city’s identity that one doesn’t notice until they are gone, or fading. PREMIUM Drawings of Delhi’s Chandni Chowk and Lodhi art district and (above right) the distinctive mill-era chawls of Mumbai.

The woman in the kashti sari, worn looped like a sort of dhoti, as Kolis have worn it for centuries. The shared balcony running along the length of a chawl — a place for slippers, tricycles, arguments and Diwali lanterns. Wooden eaves and metal girders, now being widely replaced by cold concrete.

There are so many ways to take in such details: a guided tour, a heritage walk, a photography excursion. But nothing lends itself to intricate detail quite like sketching.

Put pen to paper and a seemingly barren cul de sac comes alive, with the textures of drums of water, brooms, flower pots, brick exposed by fallen plaster.

These are the kinds of details captured every Sunday by local chapters of Urban Sketchers, a US-based international sketching community, in Mumbai, Delhi and Pune. The groups pick a different pocket of their city each week, and sketches it using pen on paper (and sometimes watercolours too).

The focus is structures and movement, says commercial artist Kishan Dev, 49, of the Mumbai chapter.

Dev set up Urban Sketchers Mumbai, now in its tenth year, soon after moving to the city from Delhi. “As an art student in the Capital, I would often go to the railway station and draw,” he says. “I noticed that other students were reluctant to sketch outdoors because they didn’t want to draw too much attention to themselves, or explain what they were doing. In a new city, I wanted to meet other artists, and this international group seemed like a good way to achieve both goals.”

In a time of invasive local tourism, Urban Sketchers worldwide aims to craft its visits with a sense of respect for the spaces they enter. On each jaunt, a member of the group who is familiar with the area leads the trail. Typically, they conduct a recce before the walk, and explain their activity to people working and living in the area. (All walks, incidentally, are free.)

“Since I joined this group nine years ago, my equation with the city has evolved,” says Aalok Joshi, 37, a dentist in Mumbai. “Today, when everyone is just thinking about the future and jumping straight to 2050, I experience the past and present that I was born and grew up in.”