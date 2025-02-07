Elevate your space: Simple styling tips to add a touch of luxury to your home

Luxury in interiors is all about thoughtful details and curated harmony. A touch of refinement lies in how individual elements come together to create depth and character, transforming a house into a sophisticated retreat. Design Secrets: How to Make Your Home Look Expensive on a Budget!(Image by House Design)

How to craft a home that feels effortlessly luxurious and inviting

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Samiksha Khanna, Co-Founder of Unorthodox Designs, suggested some simple tips to add luxury to your home:

A neutral palette is timeless. Nudes and monotones exude calm and balance. You could also introduce a single pop of colour or a bold print to infuse personality and vibrancy. Textures play a pivotal role in elevating a space. Velvet cushions, linen throws, and brushed metals layered in similar tones add richness and depth without overwhelming the design. Statement décor and artwork bring an unmistakable touch of luxury. A sculptural centrepiece or an oversized art piece can anchor the space, creating a striking focal point that exudes elegance. Lighting is another transformative tool. Layered lighting at varying heights– from ambient pendants to floor lamps, enhances the atmosphere while adding warmth and dimension to the interiors. Walls, often overlooked, provide an opportunity to add character. Textured wallpapers offer a tactile alternative to traditional paint, bringing a polished and distinctive look.

Luxury on budget: Affordable ways to create elegant interiors (Photo by Pinterest)

Luxury on a budget

By carefully blending these elements, you can create a home that radiates understated luxury, combining comfort with personal expression in a way that feels truly inviting. Bringing her expertise to the same, Rddhima Golyan, Interior Construction Manager at White Noise Design Studio, shared, “Transforming your home into a luxurious retreat doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank. With a few thoughtful updates, you can create an elegant and sophisticated space. Start by layering your lighting—combine ambient, task, and accent lights for a dynamic effect and choose statement pieces like chandeliers or sculptural lamps. Next, incorporate rich textures such as velvet cushions, silk throws, or a cashmere blanket to add depth and a tactile sense of luxury.”

She recommended, “A refined colour palette can make a big impact; opt for neutral tones like creamy whites, soft greys, or earthy shades, accented with metallic or jewel tones for a polished look. Upgrading small details like cabinet handles, faucets, or door knobs to finishes like brushed gold or matte black can also elevate the overall aesthetic. Art and statement pieces are key—an oversized painting or a bespoke sculpture can instantly add character and a focal point to any room.”

Statement lighting elevates interior spaces with bold and eye-catching design. (Pinterest)

Rddhima Golyan added, “Keep your space clutter-free by investing in sleek storage solutions, ensuring a clean and organized environment. Adding greenery, such as orchids or fiddle-leaf figs, can breathe life into your space, while mirrors strategically placed can enhance light and make rooms feel larger. Finally, don’t forget the power of scent to create a welcoming atmosphere. Sophisticated fragrances like sandalwood or bergamot can transform the mood of your home.”