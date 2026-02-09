Empress Eugénie's crown, smooshed during the Louvre heist, will be restored for this price

An advisory committee of experts will oversee the restoration work of Empress Eugénie's crown, chaired by Louvre President‑Director Laurence des Cars, The Independent reported.

According to reports, the crown was left crushed and badly deformed on the floor, with a fragment of the crown featuring a diamond-and-emerald was found nearby. The report revealed that Louvre experts say almost all of its original components remain intact, making a full restoration possible.

Seems like the crown of Empress Eugénie, whose husband Napoleon III ruled France in the 19th century, can be restored! The invaluable royal ornament was one of the nine pieces snatched by burglars during their audacious heist of the Louvre on October 19, 2025. However, it was one that the thieves left behind.

The museum’s decorative arts director, Olivier Gabet, told The New York Times that the museum staff didn’t know how much the restoration would cost, but were starting with an estimate of 40,000 euros, or $47,000 (approximately ₹42,64,780). Since almost all of the parts had been found, the real cost will be in the hours of delicate repair work, he said.

According to Louvre specialists, the crown was crushed likely because the burglars yanked it through a small slit cut in its reinforced glass case during the heist. Further damage occurred from the impact of its fall during their escape.

The damage During the heist, reports suggest that four of the crown's palms, decorated with diamonds and emeralds, were detached, and one fell to the floor. About 10 of the 1,354 diamonds are missing, according to a Louvre report.

Olivier Gabet told The New York Times that one golden eagle “is probably somewhere with the other pieces that were stolen, and perhaps we will find them one day.”

All about the crown Empress Eugénie’s crown is one of the small collection of French crown jewels that remain in the state’s possession. It was commissioned by Napoleon III, France’s last emperor and a nephew of Napoleon, for the 1855 Universal Exhibition in Paris.

According to the Louvre, the crown features 1,354 diamonds, 1,136 rose-cut diamonds and 56 emeralds, crafted by the imperial jeweller Alexandre Gabriel Lemonnier, with sculptor Gilbert designing the long‑winged eagles and jeweller Pierre Maheu overseeing the workshop.

After the fall of the Empire, the crown was returned to Eugénie in 1875 and then passed down through the Bonaparte family; it was acquired by the Louvre in 1988. Though never used in a coronation, it is one of only three sovereign crowns preserved in France.