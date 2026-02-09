Empress Eugénie's crown, smooshed during the Louvre heist, will be restored for this price
Empress Eugénie's crown, damaged in a 2025 Louvre heist, may be restored for approximately 40,000 euros since most original parts survived the theft.
Seems like the crown of Empress Eugénie, whose husband Napoleon III ruled France in the 19th century, can be restored! The invaluable royal ornament was one of the nine pieces snatched by burglars during their audacious heist of the Louvre on October 19, 2025. However, it was one that the thieves left behind.
Also Read | Step inside Maheep and Shanaya Kapoor's gorgeous Mumbai home featuring stellar art and minimal aesthetics: Watch video
According to reports, the crown was left crushed and badly deformed on the floor, with a fragment of the crown featuring a diamond-and-emerald was found nearby. The report revealed that Louvre experts say almost all of its original components remain intact, making a full restoration possible.
Empress Eugénie's crown to be restored
An advisory committee of experts will oversee the restoration work of Empress Eugénie's crown, chaired by Louvre President‑Director Laurence des Cars, The Independent reported.
The museum’s decorative arts director, Olivier Gabet, told The New York Times that the museum staff didn’t know how much the restoration would cost, but were starting with an estimate of 40,000 euros, or $47,000 (approximately ₹42,64,780). Since almost all of the parts had been found, the real cost will be in the hours of delicate repair work, he said.
According to Louvre specialists, the crown was crushed likely because the burglars yanked it through a small slit cut in its reinforced glass case during the heist. Further damage occurred from the impact of its fall during their escape.
The damage
During the heist, reports suggest that four of the crown's palms, decorated with diamonds and emeralds, were detached, and one fell to the floor. About 10 of the 1,354 diamonds are missing, according to a Louvre report.
Olivier Gabet told The New York Times that one golden eagle “is probably somewhere with the other pieces that were stolen, and perhaps we will find them one day.”
All about the crown
Empress Eugénie’s crown is one of the small collection of French crown jewels that remain in the state’s possession. It was commissioned by Napoleon III, France’s last emperor and a nephew of Napoleon, for the 1855 Universal Exhibition in Paris.
According to the Louvre, the crown features 1,354 diamonds, 1,136 rose-cut diamonds and 56 emeralds, crafted by the imperial jeweller Alexandre Gabriel Lemonnier, with sculptor Gilbert designing the long‑winged eagles and jeweller Pierre Maheu overseeing the workshop.
After the fall of the Empire, the crown was returned to Eugénie in 1875 and then passed down through the Bonaparte family; it was acquired by the Louvre in 1988. Though never used in a coronation, it is one of only three sovereign crowns preserved in France.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is an Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times with almost 9 years of experience in lifestyle reporting. Over the years, Pallavi has reported extensively on health, fashion, pop culture, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art and culture, fitness, and sex and relationships. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC Dhenkanal), she also holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, she spent nearly three years with India Today and 1.5 years with ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, Vagabomb. Pallavi enjoys tracking global fashion trends, interviewing celebrities, following international fashion seasons, and keeping pace with pop culture—interests that often turn into engaging write-ups. Alongside this, she has a keen eye for impactful health stories. She regularly engages with doctors, designers, and content creators to craft narratives with depth and perspective. Born and raised in Haryana, her heart remains deeply connected to her ancestral home in Odisha. She has a knack for finding interesting angles where none seem to exist. When not chasing stories, she spends her downtime enjoying playdates with her dog, planning her next vacation, or discovering new destinations.Read More