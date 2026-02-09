Step inside Maheep and Shanaya Kapoor's gorgeous Mumbai home featuring stellar art and minimal aesthetics: Watch video
Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor opened the doors to their home in a recent video shared by Farah Khan. The duo gave a tour of their spacious home.
Farah Khan visited Shanaya Kapoor at her family home in Mumbai, where she lives with her parents, including Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. Farah shared a home tour video of their residence on her YouTube channel on February 9.
The video offers a glimpse of the foyer and the living room, where the family hosts friends, family, and guests. As one enters Shanaya's house, they are welcomed into a foyer which opens into a spacious living room.
Inside Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor's home
The living room and the rest of the house follow a cream-and-dark-wood colour theme, with the walls painted in a light, minimal cream shade and the doors made in dark, patterned wood. To add a touch of character to the simple aesthetics, the Kapoors chose minimal additions, contrasted with stellar artworks and sculptures.
Maheep decorated her living room with a patterned, off-white-coloured L-shaped couch flanked by three more settees, all decorated with printed, colourful cushions to add some comfort. A massive, quirky artpiece on one wall and a large TV screen on another become the centre of attention in the room.
Meanwhile, a metal centre table with a glass top and marigold flowers in the centre, decorated with books, sculptures collected by the family, a glass flower vase, and candlesticks, serves as the room's anchor.
A few more eye-catching details include a lavish rug in the centre of the living room and a massive, bronze sculpture of the Buddha. To add some colour, they chose a dark wooden cabinet, plants, grey printed curtains, and multiple memorabilia documenting the family's memories over the years.
About Shanaya Kapoor
Daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor is the cousin of Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor. She made her Bollywood debut with the romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which was directed by Santosh Singh and written by Mansi Bagla.
The film was adapted from Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It. Also starring Vikrant Massey, the film received mixed reviews and failed to work at the box office.
Next, she will be seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s Tu Yaa Main. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. Tu Yaa Main is set to release in theatres on February 13 and will clash with Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary and Nana Patekar’s O Romeo.
