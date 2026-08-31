Expecting heavy rain? Here’s how to prepare your home for heavy downpours & strong winds

Heavy rain can leave your home dealing with more than just moisture, musty smells and dampness. It can also cause waterlogging, seepage and damage to walls and ceilings. Strong winds can make matters worse, particularly when balconies and windows are not properly prepared. Before the Next Heavy Downpour, Check These Areas Around Your Home (Pinterest) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

I’ve been coming across several videos online where people have shared concerns about broken window panes, water entering homes, and damage to balconies during heavy rain and strong winds. While such incidents may not occur everywhere, they serve as a reminder to check the more vulnerable areas of your home before the weather worsens.

As the monsoon season has already begun, here’s how you can make your home monsoon-proof and prepare it for heavy rain and strong winds.

Check your windows before the next downpour. Windows are among the first places where rainwater finds its way indoors, particularly when there are damaged seals, gaps or loose fittings. Before the next rain, check the edges of your windows for visible gaps, cracks or signs of previous water seepage. Make sure they close properly and that the drainage openings around the frame are not blocked.

If you notice leakage, it is best to get it checked rather than placing towels around the area every time it rains.

Clear your balcony and drainage areas A balcony can quickly become a problem area in your home interior design during heavy rain if its drainage outlet is blocked by leaves, dirt or other debris. Clean the drain and remove anything that could prevent water from flowing out. Also avoid placing too many planters, boxes or decorative objects near the drainage area.

Keep furniture slightly away from damp walls. One simple home decor change that can make a difference during the monsoon is keeping your furniture slightly away from the walls. According to Vaishali Shah, Design Lead – Home Storage at Interio by Godrej, this can improve air circulation and help reduce moisture buildup.

This is particularly useful for wooden wardrobes, cabinets, sofas and other large pieces of furniture. Instead of placing everything tightly against the wall, leave a small gap wherever the space allows.

Give your home an airy, uncluttered layout. Monsoon weather can make homes feel closed-in, particularly when windows remain shut during heavy rain. An overcrowded room can make that feeling even stronger. Try rearranging furniture to maintain clear pathways and allow natural light and air to move through the space when weather conditions permit in your home interior design.

“A well-designed home is one that evolves with the seasons, balancing aesthetics with functionality,” says Vaishali Shah.

Protect your electronics from water. Rainwater and electrical appliances are a combination you don't want to risk. Keep extension boards, chargers, laptops, televisions and other electronic devices away from windows, balconies and areas where water could enter. If water starts entering a room, avoid handling electrical equipment while standing in or near water.

Choose monsoon-friendly soft furnishings. You don't have to completely change your interiors for the rainy season. A few soft-furnishing updates can make your home feel cosier while keeping practicality in mind. Vaishali Shah recommends introducing textured cushions, throws and rugs in lightweight, moisture-friendly fabrics to make living spaces feel warm and inviting during rainy days.

For areas close to entrances or balconies, consider easy-to-clean rugs and mats rather than heavy furnishings that take a long time to dry.

A little preparation can go a long way Monsoon-proofing your home does not always require major changes. A few simple precautions, from keeping furniture away from damp walls and protecting electronics to checking windows, balconies and areas prone to seepage, can help you prepare before the next downpour.

The key is to act before the rain arrives rather than wait for moisture, waterlogging or strong winds to expose weak spots in your home. A little preparation can go a long way in protecting your belongings and keeping your home safer and more comfortable through the monsoon.