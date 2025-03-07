Step inside designer Ritu Beri’s 200-year-old red and white Portuguese-style Goa store that's surreal and awe-inspiring

Fashion designer Ritu Beri opened the doors of her beautiful Goa store in a new interview with Architectural Digest India. Her store, Escape, is a true reflection of her design philosophy, blending luxury, sustainability, and artistic expression. Also read | 'Who on earth pays ₹20 lakh rent in Kolkata? Your favourite wedding designer Sabyasachi': Take a tour Ritu Beri's Goa store, Escape, is guaranteed to leave you in awe. (Pic: Architectural Digest India)

The 200-year-old Indo-Portuguese showcases her appreciation for rooted craftsmanship, and features handmade textiles, furniture, and decorative pieces. The veteran fashion designer's Goan property is a surreal wonderland. Ahead, we list some fascinating aspects of her property:

Inside Ritu Beri's Goan oasis

The 2,465-square-metre property features a sloping laterite stairway lined with trees, as well as an imposing 35-foot Portuguese-style façade in vibrant red and white. Ritu's love of art is evident throughout the space, with vibrant colours, eclectic artwork, and statement pieces, like a stunning chandelier. The property's vintage architecture is infused with tropical elements, such as large windows, imposing wooden doors, stark black walls.

Tropical modernism

Located in the heart of Socorro, a village in north Goa, the property includes a dedicated retail space, bar, restaurant, and performance area. The property is surrounded by lush gardens, complete with huge trees, and outdoor seating areas perfect for alfresco dining.

Ritu is known for her meticulous attention to detail, which is evident in the intricate textures, patterns, and statement colours used throughout her space. Think red walls, yellow chandeliers and green wall lamps.

Artistic touches galore

The design aesthetic combines traditional Indian elements with international flair, reflecting Ritu's global perspective. The bar is a confluence of French influences, Middle Eastern vibes, and Ritu's Punjabi swag with bright pink seating. The designer has handprinted wood furniture pieces from Bali for whimsical outdoor settings. The space blends luxury with sustainability, featuring natural materials and energy-efficient systems.