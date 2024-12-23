Flower styles to cost: The complete guide to aesthetic flower walls for special occasions

Flower wall is an aesthetic backdrop to any occasion; from birthday parties to wedding Haldi ceremony. The blooming backdrop is whimsical and infuses a certain emotion into the occasion. This not only gets you a wholesome, Pinterest-y background but also helps to give a dull, ordinary wall an enchanting makeover. Flower walls accent one wall and stand out as a statement decor. They can be tailored as per the mood and tone of the occasion. In an interview with HT, Meeta Gutgutia, Co-Founder of Ferns N Petals elaborated more about flower walls and how to customise them according to the event. Flower walls serve all aesthetic needs. (Shutterstock)

Flower walls, according to her, are steadily becoming a favourite choice in event decor. Meeta pointed out that the urge to capture Insta-worthy clicks for social media is one of the factors that is driving the demand for aesthetic flower walls.

The gradient flower wall is made visually interesting with trailing vines. (PC: Ferns N Petals)

She further explained how flower walls are evolving and not solely restricted to wedding events. And most importantly, they are becoming dynamic and there’s an increasing focus on refining the texture of the flower wall for both visual and tactile interest. Meeta said, “Besides flowers cascading vines, pampas grass or dried blooms are added to enhance texture and dimension.”

ALSO READ: Accent walls to textured finished: Make your home stylish with Pantone's Colour of the Year Mocha Mousse

DIY flower wall at home

Everyone loves a touch of Pinterest-worthy aesthetics even when celebrating at home. A beautifully made flower wall not only freshens up the room but also sets the stage for dreamy, whimsical vibes and captures all the aesthetic needs. Meeta suggested,” Combine artificial blooms in soft pastel shades with warm yellow fairy lights or with multicoloured lights to infuse energy and cheer to your bedroom or living space. To make it even more special, add ribbons, small props, or handwritten notes for a personal touch that truly stands out.”

Event-wise flower wall

Fresh flower walls are fragrant and add a refreshing touch to the event decor. (PC: Ferns N Petals)

Each occasion, from wedding to birthday, has a special mood. The flower wall needs to resonate with that mood yet all the while maintaining its own unique personality and style as well. Meeta Gutgutia broke down the aesthetic style and flowers for every type of event:

Baby showers and bridal showers:

These events allow for playful, creative designs. Soft pastel tones like blush pink, baby blue, and lavender, paired with hydrangeas, peonies, roses, and baby’s breath, create enchanting backdrops be it near the cake tables or photo booths.

Pre-wedding events (Mehendi & Sangeet):

Traditional flowers such as marigolds, chrysanthemums, carnations, and calendula are often used with mango leaves to create vibrant, festive walls. These backdrops are perfect for enhancing the cultural vibe during pre-wedding functions.

Proposals:

Romantic setups featuring red roses are timeless, but alternatives like peonies, orchids, and carnations add a fresh twist. Personalized elements such as neon signs, fairy lights, or even Will You Marry Me? spelled out in flowers bring creativity and charm to the proposal.

Milestone birthdays and anniversaries:

Customized walls featuring favourite flowers or unique colour schemes with small props like photo frames will add personality and depth.

Corporate events & exhibitions:

Artificial flower walls in muted or branded colours can serve as striking backdrops for logos or product displays.

Meeta further suggested that artificial flower walls are an excellent alternative for those seeking durability and cost-effectiveness. The flowers made from silk or satin won’t wilt and are ideal for extended events or for those who are budget-conscious.

Artificial flower walls are preferred for longer events as the satin flower won't wilt like fresh flowers. (PC: Ferns N Petals)

Base size:

Flowers are affixed atop a sturdy base or framework, providing support to the flower wall. Meeta outlined three sizes that act as bases and differ from venue to purpose.

Compact Backdrops: Typically 6x4 feet, perfect for small photobooths or cozy corners.

Medium Installations: 8x6 feet walls are great for cake tables, entrances, or intimate stage setups.

Large Installations: Covering entire stages, these can span up to 20 feet wide

Cost of Flower Walls

Aesthetics aside, let's take a look at the estimated budget? Meeta provided the price points and said the price also depends on materials, size and customisation.

Fresh Flower Walls: Start at Rs30,000 and can exceed Rs1 lakh for elaborate designs with imported blooms.

Artificial Flower Walls: More affordable, starting at ₹ 20,000 onwards with prices increasing based on intricacy and size.

ALSO READ: Home decor, interior design tips: 10 ways to integrate classical art into modern living spaces