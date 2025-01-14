From coffee to carpets: Translating mocha mousse into everyday home decor and interior design

Each year, Pantone’s selection of the Colour of the Year offers a cultural snapshot of the global mood, capturing the essence of collective aspirations and trends and the colour for 2025 is Mocha Mousse - a warm, medium-brown tone. Though muted, it is a a rich, versatile colour that evokes the comforting richness of cocoa, the smooth indulgence of mousse, blends earthy warmth with modern sophistication and reflects an emerging global desire for balance, grounding and understated elegance. Mocha mousse mania: How to style Pantone’s 2025 Colour in your home and beyond.(Image by Home Decore)

Mocha mousse is the shade of 2025

In a world that has faced upheaval and uncertainty, people are seeking spaces, objects or experiences that ground them and Mocha Mousse speaks to this collective need for comfort and stability. Deeply rooted in earth tones, the colour signifies the importance of our roots and the environment, while its understated elegance encourages mindfulness, sustainability and a slower pace of life.

Pantone's Colour of the Year, Mocha Mousse, offers a versatile design element for homes.(Instagram)

It is being rapidly embraced across design, fashion, interiors and branding as the Pantone's Colour of the Year for 2025, Mocha Mousse, invites a sensorial warmth into home decor and interior design, blending the richness of chocolate and coffee with a touch of glamour. This warming brown hue taps into our deep-rooted desire for comfort, offering a sense of cosiness and luxury.

Mocha Mousse in 2025 design trends

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Mandeep Ratra, Partner and Studio Director at Hivemind Design LLP, shared, “Much like the comforting allure of a cup of coffee, Mocha Mousse becomes a conversation starter, creating a welcoming atmosphere wherever it's used. In the interiors, this earthy tone evokes feelings of calm and relaxation. It can be incorporated in various ways—from flooring that mimics the rich depth of natural stone to accent walls that exude sophistication.”

Mixing textures — such as smooth metals, soft upholstery, and natural wood — will add depth and interest, keeping the space dynamic and visually appealing while maintaining a cohesive aesthetic. Photo: Courtesy groupDCA.

He added, “Mocha Mousse's versatility extends to textiles, especially carpets, where it shines through natural materials such as cotton, jute and wool. The delectable qualities of Mocha Mousse extend beyond mere colour; they evoke an invitation to linger and indulge in the simple pleasures of life. Whether through a leather chair, soft linen curtains, or an elegant carpet, this shade can bring a balance of comfort, style and a tasteful touch of glamour to every home.”