Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

From coffee to carpets: Translating mocha mousse into everyday home decor and interior design

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Jan 14, 2025 09:16 PM IST

Pantone's Colour of the Year or 2025’s hottest hue, mocha mousse, evokes chocolatey sophistication—Here’s how to use it in interior design and home decor.

Each year, Pantone’s selection of the Colour of the Year offers a cultural snapshot of the global mood, capturing the essence of collective aspirations and trends and the colour for 2025 is Mocha Mousse - a warm, medium-brown tone. Though muted, it is a a rich, versatile colour that evokes the comforting richness of cocoa, the smooth indulgence of mousse, blends earthy warmth with modern sophistication and reflects an emerging global desire for balance, grounding and understated elegance.

Mocha mousse mania: How to style Pantone’s 2025 Colour in your home and beyond.(Image by Home Decore)
Mocha mousse mania: How to style Pantone’s 2025 Colour in your home and beyond.(Image by Home Decore)

Mocha mousse is the shade of 2025

In a world that has faced upheaval and uncertainty, people are seeking spaces, objects or experiences that ground them and Mocha Mousse speaks to this collective need for comfort and stability. Deeply rooted in earth tones, the colour signifies the importance of our roots and the environment, while its understated elegance encourages mindfulness, sustainability and a slower pace of life.

Pantone's Colour of the Year, Mocha Mousse, offers a versatile design element for homes.(Instagram)
Pantone's Colour of the Year, Mocha Mousse, offers a versatile design element for homes.(Instagram)

It is being rapidly embraced across design, fashion, interiors and branding as the Pantone's Colour of the Year for 2025, Mocha Mousse, invites a sensorial warmth into home decor and interior design, blending the richness of chocolate and coffee with a touch of glamour. This warming brown hue taps into our deep-rooted desire for comfort, offering a sense of cosiness and luxury.

Mocha Mousse in 2025 design trends

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Mandeep Ratra, Partner and Studio Director at Hivemind Design LLP, shared, “Much like the comforting allure of a cup of coffee, Mocha Mousse becomes a conversation starter, creating a welcoming atmosphere wherever it's used. In the interiors, this earthy tone evokes feelings of calm and relaxation. It can be incorporated in various ways—from flooring that mimics the rich depth of natural stone to accent walls that exude sophistication.”

Mixing textures — such as smooth metals, soft upholstery, and natural wood — will add depth and interest, keeping the space dynamic and visually appealing while maintaining a cohesive aesthetic. Photo: Courtesy groupDCA.
Mixing textures — such as smooth metals, soft upholstery, and natural wood — will add depth and interest, keeping the space dynamic and visually appealing while maintaining a cohesive aesthetic. Photo: Courtesy groupDCA.

He added, “Mocha Mousse's versatility extends to textiles, especially carpets, where it shines through natural materials such as cotton, jute and wool. The delectable qualities of Mocha Mousse extend beyond mere colour; they evoke an invitation to linger and indulge in the simple pleasures of life. Whether through a leather chair, soft linen curtains, or an elegant carpet, this shade can bring a balance of comfort, style and a tasteful touch of glamour to every home.”

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On