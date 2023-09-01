Fruit bowls offer much variety, top 5 picks in glass, steel, white enamel metal

Imagine a dining table in plush surroundings with a fruit bowl, laden with fresh fruits gracing its centre! Isn't that an attractive idea? We are sure you agree as well. Practically speaking, India's hot and humid weather makes it challenging to keep fruits out in the open on the dining table (no matter how appealing the idea may appear) on a sustained basis as the fruits will rot. Hence, refrigeration is a must. Opt for a pretty fruit bowl to enhance your dining table's look.

However, if your home is always air conditioned or if you live in the colder regions of India, keeping a fruit bowl, filled with fruits, is an irresistible idea. A fruit bowl in cut glass or white enamel metal can add to your home's decor. A lot of colourful fruits - banana, mangoes, pomegranates, oranges etc can add that extra edge to your dining table's look.

Today, there is an infinite variety as far as design and the material used in their making are concerned. We are out together a bunch of good quality and pretty-looking fruit bowls available on Amazon. Do take a look.

Keetoz Premium Crystal Glass Serving Fruit Bowl

If crystal glass is your weakness, then you should definitely go in for this sophisticated dining tableware. Made using premium crystal glass, you can use it as dry fruit bowl, desert bowl or fruit salad bowl apart from a regular fruit bowl. Its transparent look will add an extra shine to the colourful fruits placed in it. With a capacity of 2200 ml, you can fill in as many fruits as you desire. Place one of these on your dining table and see how its elegance and timeless appeal charms your guests and you in equal measure.

KCL Miska Stainless Steel Fruit & Vegetable Basket with Lid

This is a more of a fruit and vegetable basket but it can be used as a fruit bowl as well, to be placed on the dining table or on top of the fridge. Made of good quality stainless steel, it will last you for years. Thanks to its lid, chances of insects and flies sitting on fruits is remote. Much of its body has wire mess and that ensures air circulation.

Unify Stainless Steel 2 Tier Fruit Basket for Dining Table - Fruit Bowl

Here's another stainless steel fruit basket option. Since it is two-layered one, one can keep a lot more fruits than is standard with regular fruit bowls. What's even better is that this is a versatile product and can be used in multiple ways - vegetable baskets for kitchen, stand for kitchen or counter top rack. Its silver coated exterior gives it a rich look.

Pure Source India Glass Fruit Bowl

Here's yet another table top decorative glass fruit bowl that can glam up your dining table look in a flash. This attractive table top bowl can also used as a dry flower and potpourri holder, to be placed on your drawing table. With its functional design (thanks to its large mouth) it is functional but also looks simple and very decorative at the same time. It has been made using lead-free and non-toxic glass and that makes it safe for health.

GET SET HOMES Gold Hammered Floral Fruit Desert Storage Bowl

Of all the fruit bowls discussed, as far as looks are concerned, this fruit bowl is a clear winner. With its gold hammered look on the exterior and white enamel metal on the inside, this one will stand out as a piece of artwork, when placed on your dining table. When laden with fruits, the overall look will only get enhanced. It also has a pretty handle and so you can easily carry it around. Measuring 10 inches in width and 9 inches height, it is a perfect size to hold plenty of fruits.

