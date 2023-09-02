If you are looking to spruce up your living space, we suggest adding a hint of sustainable beauty while you're at it because not only will it make your home interiors look amazing but it will also lift up your daily mood and promote a healthy and eco-friendly lifestyle. Incorporating a few smart ways of sustainable beauty into your own home can create a harmonious living space while promoting a positive impact on society. Going green: 5 simple ways to create sustainable beauty in your home (Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash)

So, get ready to save some money and contribute to a sustainable future. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saket Jain, Business Head at Fenesta, recommended five ways to spruce up your living space without compromising on the needs of future generations -

Using sustainable materials: Using sustainable materials in your interior design is a great way to create a more environmentally friendly and beautiful space. Bamboo, cork, recycled glass and salvaged wood are all examples of sustainable materials that are perfect for flooring, furniture and decor. Additionally, you can give your old furniture a new lease on life by embracing the DIY spirit and upcycling. Get creative with paint, fabric, or stencils to transform worn-out pieces into one-of-a-kind treasures. By incorporating sustainable practices and materials into your interior design, you can add a touch of style and elegance to your space. Energy-efficient lighting: Energy-efficient lighting is a simple and effective way to reduce your energy consumption and carbon footprint. Traditional bulbs use a lot of energy to produce light, which not only results in higher electricity bills but also contributes to environmental pollution. By replacing it with energy-efficient alternatives such as LED bulbs or CFLs, you can significantly reduce your energy consumption. Additionally, to maximize natural light and elevate your space, consider strategically positioning windows and doors and opting for high-quality UPVC and Aluminum windows and doors to ensure optimal insulation and energy efficiency. Similarly, by installing sensors or timers, you can create a more sustainable and eco-friendly space. Experimenting with doors and windows: Upgrade your home with high-performance uPVC and Aluminium windows and doors. These modern alternatives offer exceptional insulation, keeping out noise, dust, pollution, rain, and strong winds. They require minimal maintenance and maintain their shape and strength in any weather condition. With a variety of design options, they add a contemporary touch to your home's aesthetics. These durable windows and doors also contribute to energy efficiency, reducing utility bills. These windows and doors apart from helping in elevating the space and adds a touch of modern sophistication to the space. Bringing greenery indoors: Adding greenery to your indoors is a great way to give your space a fresh look, while also bringing the beauty of nature indoors. Not only do plants provide a pop of color and visual interest, but they also offer a range of health benefits. Indoor plants can help purify the air, boost your mood, and even reduce stress levels. With a little bit of planning and care, you can create a beautiful and thriving indoor garden that will bring joy and happiness to your space. Conserving water: Most of the smart homes focus on conserving water by using fixtures like low-flow showerheads, faucets, and toilets. Water-efficient landscape designs and rainwater harvesting systems are also essential. By adopting these practices, we can reduce our water usage, save money on water bills, and contribute to a sustainable future.

By adopting these approaches, you can create a beautiful and environmentally conscious living space that reflects your style while preserving resources for future generations.