Golden Globes 2025 gift bag: The winner's bag is worth $1 million, includes a $40K facelift and exclusive vacations

The winners of the prestigious 82nd Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton on January 5, 2025, received an exclusive brown suede bag filled with luxurious gifts that made them feel like true winners. Robb Report has dubbed this gift bag the ‘World’s Most Luxurious Gift Bag.’ According to Robb report, the bag contains over 25 products and experiences, valued at a total of which is double the value of last year’s gift bag. The gift box is designed to cater to a variety of tastes for celebrities, including travel, culinary, fashion, beauty, and more. The Golden Globes winners were gifted luxurious bags with content worth $1 million.(PC: Instagram/demimoore & Instagram/robbreport)

More on the $1 million dollar bag

The brown suede bag, adorned with a customized gold coin ‘Golden Globes’ tag, transcends the realm of a mere accessory. It offers the award recipients a one-of-a-kind experience, with a curated collection that speaks volumes about its worth. The bag is Atlas Bespoke Weekender Bag, made exclusively for Golden Globes, as per Robb Report.

In addition to the bag, the award winners also received a gift book curated by Robb Report, which provides a detailed explanation of the luxurious gifts inside, adding further value to the exclusive experience.

Luke Bahrenburg, the president of Robb Report and head of luxury sales at Penske Media Corporation, said in a statement, “This year’s collection embodies the pinnacle of luxury, offering recipients an extraordinary journey through bespoke craftsmanship, exclusive experiences, and iconic brands that define excellence.”

What the $1 million bag contains

According to a report by People, the winners were given a wide array of exclusive vacation choices- to relax, indulge, and tap into their wanderlust. These include a luxury yacht trip through the Coral Triangle in Indonesia, a private flight and stay in Finland to watch the Northern Lights, and the most expensive option of all—a three-night stay in a beachfront villa in Turks and Caicos, priced at $507,492.

The bag also pampers its recipients with luxurious beauty and skin treatments. As per the People report, one winner is offered a $40,000 non-surgical stem cell facelift, while 25 others will enjoy a $1,400 oxygen facial at The Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The beauty and wellness pampering for the winners continues, as PopCulture reported that the bag also contains a $469 CurrentBody LED Light Therapy Face Mask, a $935 La Prairie Pure Gold Radiance Concentrate serum, and personalized dance and workout sessions from FORWARD__Space valued at $25,000.

The bag embodies true Hollywood glamour, offering an unimaginable level of luxury and exclusivity for the winners. Packed with premium products and experiences, the $1 million bag treats the winner with royalty-like opulence.

