Got elderly at home? Consider these design tips for an accessible and aesthetic house

Houses need to be accessible to ease movement and enhance safety for older adults. This doesn't mean you have to compromise on aesthetics. With thoughtful planning, functionality and elegance can go hand in hand. By incorporating minor yet impactful design details, homes can remain both beautiful and safe, ensuring comfort and independence for ageing residents.

In an interview with HT, Ramesh Bhandari, CES & Director, A-Class Marble shared some accessible design tips for senior citizens at home.

Opt for anti-skid flooring

Opt for textured or honed marble finishes for better traction over slippery, polished surfaces. Anti-skid treatments in bathrooms and entryways can enhance safety while maintaining a refined look.

Integrate levelled transitions

Uneven flooring or high thresholds can prove to be unsafe for the elderly. You can consider stone thresholds that create a steady transition between rooms, particularly in high-traffic areas like living spaces, hallways, and kitchens. At the same time, expansive floor tiles with minimal grout lines provide a smooth, uniform surface, reducing trip hazards.

Accessible bathrooms with stone surfaces

Shower areas with slip-resistant marble flooring and wall cladding provide functionality and elegance. Add stone benches in showers and integrate robust grab bars with complementary marble accents to ensure safety.

Use durable, low-maintenance countertops

Maintaining home surfaces should be easier as dexterity changes with age. Non-porous stones such as quartzite or sealed marble countertops in kitchens and dining spaces can resist stains and require minimal upkeep. Meanwhile, adopting rounded stone edges can help reduce injuries, making kitchens safer and more user-friendly.

Select reflective surfaces

Choose marble in lighter hues to brighten the interiors. This can also help improve space visibility and minimise eye strain. Combine marble flooring with deliberate lighting solutions to achieve well-lit surfaces, making movement easier and safer.

