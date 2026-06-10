Government quarter gets luxury makeover: Before-and-after video shows jaw-dropping transformation of ‘sarkari ghar’

Rather than viewing these frequent moves as a hindrance, Rekha uses them as an opportunity to inject life into standard spaces. "Our homes become transient yet cherished spaces, where we learn to create comfort and stability amidst constant change. Despite the challenges of frequent moves, it allows me to infuse my personality into the space," she shared.

For many families in government service, frequent relocations mean constantly packing up and starting over. Rekha captured this sentiment in her post, shedding light on the emotional side of transient living. "Every 2 to 3 years, we embark on a new journey, move to different locations. With each relocation, we leave behind familiar surroundings, friends and routines, but we carry with us the spirit of adaptability and resilience that defines our profession," she wrote in her caption.

In a dramatic before-and-after video shared on Instagram, she documented the nine-month transformation of her sarkari (government) house into a stunning, cosy, and vibrant home. The 2024 Instagram video captivated people, with comments calling it a "visual treat" and a "gorgeous transformation."

Government-allotted quarters are known for their stark, institutional vibes — think chipped paint, generic doors, and clinical lighting. However, content creator and home decor enthusiast Rekha Beniwal has challenged that stereotype, proving that any space can become a sanctuary with a little love and a thoughtful aesthetic eye. Also read | Step inside 40-year-old DDA flat renovated in just ₹22,800: Before-and-after video proves 'this home was never ugly'

Inside the dramatic makeover The video showcases a breathtaking transition from a cold, empty flat into a beautifully stylised living room. It begins by showing the house in its original state: mismatched walls with a harsh purple accent, stained surfaces, and a standard, worn-out wooden door. Rekha started by tackling the walls. She chose soft, clean, neutral tones that instantly brightened the space and made the entire living area feel more expansive, airy, and inviting. The old doors were also given a fresh coat of crisp white paint, instantly modernising the entryway.

Old flats often lack structural character, so the furniture has to do the heavy lifting to define the room. To fix this, Rekha opted for pieces that perfectly balance aesthetics and utility. She introduced a striking sky blue furniture set, featuring a plush three-seater sofa and two matching armchairs. Accenting the seating area is a mid-century modern wooden coffee table and a sleek, low-profile television console in white and dark wood tones.

From drab 'sarkari' flat to cosy, stylish home To prevent the neutral walls from looking too sterile, she relied on thoughtful decor accents to add warmth and depth. She styled the sofas with vibrant, floral throw pillows and added an elegant, patterned area rug to ground the seating space. Soft, flowing floral curtains were hung high to frame the windows, creating the illusion of taller ceilings.

One of the most eye-catching highlights of the makeover is the accent wall behind the entertainment centre. Above the TV console, Rekha curated a gallery wall featuring an assortment of framed prints, surrounding a central landscape piece that mimics a window looking out at a sunset. To the side, a unique, multi-colored fabric banner adds texture and a playful, bohemian touch to the wall.

Standard fluorescent tubelights can make even the nicest rooms look harsh. Rekha completely transformed the ambience by layering her lighting. She introduced a sleek, arched gold floor lamp, a classic table lamp, and various warm, glowing lanterns scattered across the console. Finally, she breathed life into every corner by scattering potted plants — including lush parlour palms and smaller potted greens — throughout the room.

Old houses deserve a second chance Rekha Beniwal’s home transformation is a masterclass in why older, dated apartments should not be dismissed. While structural changes might not always be an option — especially in a rented or government-allotted property — surface-level creativity can work wonders.

Old flats often possess great bones, spacious layouts, and durable flooring that modern apartments sometimes lack. By focusing on lighting, fresh paint, functional furniture, and natural elements like plants, anyone can mask dated fixtures and redirect the eye to beautiful focal points.

"I found joy in every moment spent decorating and arranging," Rekha shared in her caption, adding, "Finally, after nine months, my government quarter has been transformed into a beautiful and happy home." Her journey serves as an inspiring reminder that home isn't just a place you inherit; it’s a feeling you create.

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