Grim fairytales: See how Dutch artist Afra Eisma’s work fights to reclaim joy

On the surface, her life looks like something out of a fairytale. Eisma at her studio in the Hague, with an art work titled hold heart jumping (2024). (Katherina Heil)

The Dutch artist Afra Eisma, 33, lives in the picturesque city of the Hague, with her girlfriend and two cats. She works at an artist-run fine-arts centre that sits alongside a school building, a gallery, artists in residence, and one of the largest literary archives in the Netherlands.

Her work has been shown around the world, with a major exhibition at The Tetley in Leeds in 2023 (more on that in a bit), space at the recently concluded Kochi-Muziris Biennale, and a show that just opened at the Museum of Art & Photography (MAP), Bengaluru.

Her work looks like something out of Wonderland too: vibrant colours, rich textures, and characters that could blend in at a theme park. One may encounter a large mural of a purple heart trailing tendrils; plushy, almost-anthropomorphic figures crafted from felt and fabric, a disembodied purple balloon arm; an installation of giant hands.

Move closer, and the layers begin to peel away, revealing something far darker.

Eisma’s practice is informed by a personal history of sexual abuse and violence. In 2020, she was among the women who filed cases of rape and sexual assault against the Dutch artist Juliaan Andeweg. “He was sentenced to less than two years in prison for rape, sexual assault and physical attacks involving multiple women. He was released early… We will have to see how it all goes,” Eisma says.

Meanwhile, as the case made headlines amid the global #MeToo movement, she and the others faced death threats. She was stalked. A group of right-wing extremists announced that they planned to re-create the rape on film. She had to file for a restraining order. “All these things… sound so absurd,” Eisma says. “It has been a very difficult time.”

Her art became a way to “process everything, reclaim agency, and find joy in things again”. This is part of why she paints in vibrant colours, and invites viewers to touch her creations, sit on the floor with them, hug them or pick them up.

Creating, in this way, a safe sensory space, she says, is the beginning of the end of silence; because no one should carry memories of violence alone.

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