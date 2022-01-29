Guarding the great Indian bustard: Herders, farmers as a first line of defence

Wildlife biologists Sumit Dookia and Mamta Rawat, husband and wife, have been working with communities of herders in rural Rajasthan, to involve them in the effort to save the great Indian bustard (GIB).

It helps that Dookia, who grew up in Rajasthan, speaks the dialects of the region around Jaisalmer’s Desert National Park (DNP), a crucial GIB habitat.

In 2015, the couple decided to formalise their efforts and set up the GIB Community Conservation Programme under their Ecology, Rural Development & Sustainability (ERDS) Foundation. They have since built an extended network with the primary aim of tracking the falling numbers of this critically endangered bird, and preventing poaching. Excerpts from an interview.

How did this project begin?

Dookia: In July 2015, we collaborated with the Rajasthan forest department on a nature-guide training programme where 25 young people from villages around the Desert National Park were trained over six months. They were then given permission to guide tourists inside national parks and they started earning a living as nature guides. The alternative was seasonal work as drivers for hotels, so this was viewed as a real opportunity.

Rawat: No tourist is allowed to visit protected enclosures without a guide… Following this, we kick-started an anti-poaching and GIB population monitoring network outside DNP enclosures, where locals act as citizen-scientist field researchers.

Can you tell us how it works on the ground?

Dookia: We use an open-project format, where volunteers associate with us when needed. There are currently six dedicated volunteers, and another 150 who contribute from time to time. They range in age from 24 to 65. Many are farmers and shepherds.