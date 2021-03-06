Guinness Book's ‘master of monster vegetables’ grows world’s heaviest turnip
- Guinness World Records highlights Canada man as ‘the master of monster vegetables’ for working in his garden in the past year to grow ‘three colossal, record-breaking turnips - all of which have broken the record for the world’s heaviest turnip’
If you thought that people who like gardening and are passionate about it cannot be extraordinary enough to land in the Guinness Book, Cabinetmaker Damien Allard from Quebec in Canada is here to make you think again as he was recently titled “master of monster vegetables” for growing world’s heaviest turnip. Guinness World Records highlighted the Canada man as “the master of monster vegetables” for working in his garden in the past year to grow “three colossal, record-breaking turnips - all of which have broken the record for the world’s heaviest turnip”.
Yes, you read that right but it is not the first time that Guinness World Records has highlighted heavy vegetables’ records. Previously heaviest vegetable records include ‘Heaviest carrot (10.17 kg; 22.44 lb)’, ‘Heaviest avocado (2.55 kg; 5.6 lb)’ and ‘Heaviest onion (8.5 kg; 18 lb 11.84 oz)’.
Damien was inspired to grow large vegetables when in 2016 he grew a turnip at home that weighed 7 kg (15 lb 6.9 oz). Seeing its size, he immediately researched the current record-holder and compared the turnip’s weight of the former title holder. Determined to beat the record, Damien spent his time cultivating huge turnips in the next three years and was able to grow one that weighed 15.5 kg (34 lb 2.7 oz) in 2019.
However, his efforts bore fruit, or should we say vegetables, when the sowing season approached in 2020 and Damien planted and nourished the turnip seeds and soon landed with three Guinness World Records title-worthy turnips among which, the heaviest one measured a circumference of 138 cm (54.3 in), a height of 35 cm (13.8 in) and a width of 46 cm (18.1 in).
He shared with Radio-Canada, "It's been two years that I have been working quite intensely on my turnips. I suspected very strongly that this year was the right one, but I never thought I would have been more than 10 kilos above the old record."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lagerfeld's art, furniture collections to be auctioned in Monaco in autumn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guinness Book's ‘master of monster vegetables’ grows world’s heaviest turnip
- Guinness World Records highlights Canada man as ‘the master of monster vegetables’ for working in his garden in the past year to grow ‘three colossal, record-breaking turnips - all of which have broken the record for the world’s heaviest turnip’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mobile orchestra tries to bring cheer to Venezuelan streets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet the young inheritors of the Sindhi legacy, with Saaz Aggarwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Life Hacks: What kind of storyteller are you, asks Charles Assisi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The virtual, vicarious pleasures of home-decor games
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wheels up! Biker Harith Noah on his record-setting finish for India at Dakar 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fighting fit: Four indigenous martial arts get a Khelo India boost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why we fidget... and should you stop?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bin there, done that: Vani Murthy knows how to refuse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A calendar of truth and lies: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dalmia: Raza’s vibrant works with underlying meanings made him better known
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Sporting Life: Are we prepped for Tokyo, asks Rudraneil Sengupta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wonder women: Anupama Chopra picks her top heroines of the silver screen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Touring the Frick Madison, New York’s newest cultural landmark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox