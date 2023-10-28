Halloween 2023: The spookiest festival of the year is here. Every year, Halloween is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the world. From decking up in spooky costumes to decorating the homes, Halloween brings a lot of festivities. It is that time of the year again and we cannot wait for Halloween to come already. It is believed that during Halloween, the souls of the dead return to visit their homes and families. In order to ward off evil spirits, people dress up in costumes and light lanterns. A lot of Halloween rituals are also followed on this day. From carving pumpkins and turnips to make jack-o-lanterns to participating in costume parties to trick or treat. Halloween 2023: Step-by-step guides for making Halloween decorations at home(Unsplash)

One of the significant activities done during this time is decorating the homes and inviting dear ones to spend the night together. The homes are decorated in the theme of Halloween. Here are a few unique tips to deck up the home and spread the Halloween vibe.

ALSO READ: Halloween 2023: 3 ways to repurpose and reuse pumpkin leftovers

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Hanging bats: Bats denote spooky vibes and what is a better way of making silhouettes of bats from black chart paper and hanging them randomly against a white wall. Make sure to hang them near to the main door of the house to let the guests know what they are in for.

Spooky wreath: Collect round-shaped branches and tie them together. Colour the entire wreath black and hang it on the door and on the walls.

Hanging Halloween garland: Cut pumpkins, bats, spiders and ghosts from paper and colour them in vibrant colours. Then stick them to a tight white rope and hang the rope on the mantle. As people walk in the main door, they will get the Halloween vibes and get into the mood.

Eyeball wreath: imagine a wreath of just eyeballs – chilling, isn't it? All you need is a lot of ping pong balls and googly eyes. Stick the eyes to the ping pong balls and stick the balls to a round-shaped branch, and your eyeball wreath is ready.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON