In today's dynamic world of contemporary design, furniture is transcending its traditional role and blurring the boundary between art and design. This transformative fusion of functionality and aesthetics is giving rise to pieces that not only serve practical purposes but also stand as remarkable works of art. Home decor, interior design: Tips to select the right furniture for your house (Photo by Inside Weather on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Devyani Gupta, Founder and Principal Designer at Vakr Studio in Delhi, shared, “Contemporary furniture designers are pushing the boundaries of creativity, crafting pieces that challenge conventions, provoke emotions, and inspire conversations. This evolution in furniture design is redefining the way we perceive and interact with the objects that furnish our living spaces, transforming our homes into galleries of functional art.”

When selecting furniture for your home, she recommended the following unique perspectives that blend design, art and functionality -

Functional Aesthetics: Choose pieces that not only look beautiful but also serve a purpose. Furniture should enhance both form and function, reflecting your personal style.

Artistic Expression: Think of furniture as functional art. Look for pieces that tell a story, evoke emotions, or showcase craftsmanship, turning your home into a gallery of your unique taste.

Balance and Proportion: Pay attention to the balance and proportion of each piece in relation to your space. A harmonious blend of sizes and shapes creates a visually pleasing environment.

Material Matters: Explore diverse materials and textures, from natural woods to sleek metals. Mixing and matching materials adds depth and visual interest to your decor.

Versatility: Opt for versatile furniture that adapts to your changing needs. Pieces with multiple functions or modular designs ensure your space remains flexible.

Sustainability: Consider eco-friendly options. Sustainable furniture not only benefits the environment but also adds character to your home with reclaimed or recycled materials.

Personal Connection: Finally, choose furniture that resonates with you on a personal level. Pieces that evoke memories or spark joy contribute to a truly inviting and unique home.

According to Rahul Mistri, Founder and Principal Designer at Open Atelier Mumbai, selecting furniture is a crucial aspect of home decor as it affects both the appearance and practicality of space. He asserted, “The right furniture can add a warm and welcoming vibe to a room. Therefore, it's essential to consider the furniture's style, dimensions, and colour palette to ensure it suits the surroundings and doesn't dominate the area.”

He suggested some essential tips for choosing furniture that compliments your interior design and promotes comfort, relaxation and a sense of tranquillity -

Picking the right style and theme : With abundant styles and themes in design, it can be overwhelming to find a suitable piece and furnish your space accordingly. The more informed you are about your preferred decor type, the easier it will be to invest in furniture that enhances the room's overall aesthetics.

Measuring the space and layout: Before selecting furniture, measure your space to determine the layout accurately. Doing so helps determine the appropriate number and size of pieces that will fit the space without hindering movement. It's crucial to strike a balance – avoid overcrowding with large furniture and balance the emptiness with petite pieces. You can create a harmonious and balanced ambience by curating well-proportioned furniture.

Prioritise comfort and ergonomics: Comfort is paramount when selecting the right furniture. Ample cushioning and a supportive frame will ensure comfort. Opt for ergonomic-friendly pieces that ensure a comfortable user experience.

Picking the right upholstery: The choice of upholstery fabric greatly influences your furniture's look, feel, and maintenance. Go for durable, stain-resistant fabrics that are low-maintenance. Consider textures and patterns that add visual interest while aligning with the aesthetic to elevate the ambience. Ensure the colour scheme is visually pleasing.

Select a suitable configuration: The configuration of your furniture should align with the lifestyle and functional needs of the room. Sectional sofa sets paired with two armchairs around a coffee table can be perfect for conversations in a living space. At the same time, a comfortable bed with nightstands and a cosy chair in the corner can give the bedroom a relaxing ambience.

Choosing the perfect furniture for your home goes beyond aesthetics; it involves considering the space's comfort, functionality, and overall ambience. The right furniture pieces will promote comfort and reflect the homeowners' style while being fully functional. By considering these perspectives, you'll select furniture that transforms your living space into a functional, artistic and deeply personal haven.