Home interiors feeling off? 3 hot colour trends to shape the mood of your space

Colours play a big role in determining your mood. We find colours in everyday life shaping our behaviours, whether it’s wearing a bright yellow sundress for a date brunch because you are excited or carrying that ‘special good-luck coloured’ scarf that grounds you during an exam. Colour psychology explores how colours shape behaviours and emotions. Both calm and bold colours are trending these days!(Shutterstock)

Similarly, at home too, the colours that surround you can impact your mood and overall energy. Whether you crave a cosy, nostalgic space or a calming, airy one, revamping your room colours can help set the tone for how you feel and function in your space.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Abhaye Gupta, CEO and Founder, Rabyana Design, shared the hottest colours trending in decor.

He said, "2025 has brought fresh energy into home interiors. Instead of sticking to plain whites and greys, people are now choosing colours that stand out and show personality. From rich reds to warm earth tones, these new shades are making homes feel more lively, warm, and unique. Colours are all about feeling personal and full of life. We have seen people looking for shades that make their homes welcoming, not just pretty to look at. Earth tones and colour bring a calm and lively feeling that helps us connect with the spaces. We think it’s about creating a surrounding that tells a story.”

1. Bold yet subtle colours are in

This year, a shift toward colours are seen that are unique and full of character. Shades like Cherry Red, Butter Yellow, Aura Indigo, Dill Green, and Alpine Oat are leading the way.

These aren’t the typical bright tones; they’re more refined but carry a strong sense of self-expression.

They allow homeowners to make a statement while keeping their space elegant and stylish.

Colour psychology: These tones aren’t always bright, but they’re definitely different. They add charm and individuality to any room, making your home feel more like you.

2. Comeback for retro and earthy tones

There’s a strong comeback of warm, retro shades inspired by the '70s and '80s.

Think rich rust, warm clay, and burnt umber, earthy tones that bring a grounded and timeless feel to interiors.

Brown, once seen as outdated, is now being celebrated in many forms, from mocha mousse to deep oak. These shades are perfect for cosy living spaces and work well with both modern and classic styles.

Colour psychology: With people craving more natural and nostalgic designs, these colours offer both comfort and character.

3. Calm colours

Colours like Soft Yellow, Alpine Oat, and Vibrant Olive are rising in popularity as gentle alternatives to white or grey.

Green shades, from Forest Green to Olive, remain favourites for living rooms, and also because of their calming, nature-inspired energy

Blue is also making a comeback. Deep, jewel-like blues are appearing in accents and small details to add richness and depth to interiors.

Colour psychology: These colours make rooms feel uplifting and serene.

