How do you stay chic through the party season when all styles are in?

There’s only good news. We’ve been holed up for most of the year, so any get-togethers you attend during the next few weeks will be twice as special. We’ve all turned curvier from staying indoors, so your new gains fit right in. Fashion got comfier, so you’ll struggle less. And style influencers across the internet have normalised everything from acne scarring to grey hair. There aren’t many don’ts for the season – consider it your silver, sequinned lining to 2021.

What, then, will it take to stand out, be trendy? Keep it light and chic It’s a good time to consider playsuits and jumpsuits, and pick a dressier version of the onesie. Pick materials with a slight sheen, if not embroidery and trimming. Read the labels of every garment, says silhouette specialist and wardrobe coach Kavisha Govender. “It tells you exactly how to take care of your garment to ensure a longer lifespan. That way, you will have an ageless item.” Govender shares stylish tips for the party season and beyond @Kavisha_Stylist on Instagram. Bring out the drama

“The hottest trend right now is sequins and everything shiny,” says silhouette specialist and wardrobe coach Kavisha Govender. (H&M)

“Party season is a wonderful time, and embracing sequins, bold cuts and colours is part of it,” says Govender. “The hottest trend right now is sequins and everything shiny.” Flounces won’t seem out of place. You can add a cape to a dress or an oversized bow. “It’s a happy time to get dressed up.”

Pick textures with care

In the glow of selfie cameras, unusual textures stand out. Try metallics, micro-pleats, rubberised prints, mirrorwork or velvet. But pick one; don’t go overboard. (Amit Aggarwal)

In the glow of selfie cameras, the amber light of house parties and the reflection from a disco ball, anything with an unusual texture will stand out. Pick metallics, micro-pleats, rubberised prints, mirrorwork or velvet. Govender recommends the “one trend” rule to keep from going overboard. “If you’re doing a shimmery dress, let that do the talking,” she says. “Your accessories should subtly complement the outfit. If you are doing bold sequinned pants, keep the top simple and elegant. It’s all about balance.”

Let wraps hug your curves

Play around with bold sleeves and simple necklines and you can add drama to a comfortable silhouette too. (Aikeyah)

Whether you’re showing it off or toning it down, clever layers and a wrap style can help. Be creative with colours, necklines and prints to draw the eye to where you want it to go, Govender says. Play around with bold sleeves and simple necklines and you can add drama to a comfortable silhouette too.

Marry comfy with dressy

Try glamourous avatars of comfortable clothes that make you feel good. (Chola)

Consider the casual outfits that you already feel good in – a shift dress, perhaps, or wide-legged shorts – and pick their more glamourous avatars. You’ll be less likely to fidget with a tight waistband, a riding-up hem or sleeves that don’t quite move. “Wear what makes you feel good,” Govender says.

Hold on to your secrets

Dramatic sleeves and flares can help smooth out a silhouette. (Rishi and Vibhuti)

If you’d rather not bulge out of your outfit, Govender’s advice goes layers deep. “I love shapewear and I highly suggest it to anyone who feels a little uncomfortable with showing the midsection,” she says. “It helps smooth out everything.”

Before you buy Consider the impact of your purchases on your wallet, your mental and physical space, and the planet. “When I purchase new items, it’s a well-thought-out process,” says Govender. “I’m not a fan of buying items because they’re ‘on trend’ or of shopping just for the sake of it. Overconsumption of clothes is overwhelming. Your wardrobe will be messy and you will also feel like you have nothing to wear.” If something catches your eye, she recommends, ask yourself: * Am I really happy with how it looks on me? * Will I wear it more than once? * Am I buying the right size for right now? Each item that enters your wardrobe should elevate your style and make your outfit-planning process simpler.

