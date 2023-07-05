Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 5

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 5

Jul 05, 2023

The evening of July 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Mid-life and mid-week are not just about crisis. Proving this is the hip cultural evening ahead that’ll help you pep up!

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 5
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 5

#JustForLaughs

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 5
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 5

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Dwarka

When: July 5

Timing: 4pm and 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector-14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 5
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 5

What: Boxout Wednesday with DJ Jerome

Where: Auro Kitchen and Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Sri Aurobindo Marg

When: July 5

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)

Entry: Free

#ArtAttack

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 5
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 5

What: Korean War Special Exhibition

Where: www.kcci-exhibitions.com

When: July 5

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 5
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 5

What: Aheli Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Sector 10, Rohini

When: July 5

Timing: 9am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)

Entry: Free

For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

