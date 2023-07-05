HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 5
The evening of July 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Mid-life and mid-week are not just about crisis. Proving this is the hip cultural evening ahead that’ll help you pep up!
#JustForLaughs
What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Dwarka
When: July 5
Timing: 4pm and 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector-14 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Boxout Wednesday with DJ Jerome
Where: Auro Kitchen and Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Sri Aurobindo Marg
When: July 5
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)
Entry: Free
#ArtAttack
What: Korean War Special Exhibition
Where: www.kcci-exhibitions.com
When: July 5
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Aheli Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Sector 10, Rohini
When: July 5
Timing: 9am to 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)
Entry: Free
For more follow @htcity.delhijunction
- Topics
- Crisis