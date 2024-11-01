Menu Explore
In photos: Take a look at some of Abu Abraham’s most iconic political cartoons

ByAnesha George
Nov 01, 2024 07:59 PM IST

A 1983 cartoonist's sharp, nuanced work critiques national unity, India's Tibet stance, Gandhi's legacy, and fund distribution from the Centre.

(Image via Ayisha Abraham)
(Image via Ayisha Abraham)

Most of his work requires no explanation. Above, a 1983 cartoon on the multiple challenges to national unity.

.

(Image via Ayisha Abraham)
(Image via Ayisha Abraham)

His wit was razor sharp but rich with nuance. Here, a comment on India’s stands on Tibet.

.

(Image via Ayisha Abraham)
(Image via Ayisha Abraham)

Look closely and the details in his works are riveting. Here, a sharp look at our reinterpretations of Gandhi’s legacy.

.

(Image via Ayisha Abraham)
(Image via Ayisha Abraham)

A 1983 cartoon addresses complaints about the distribution of funds from the Centre.

