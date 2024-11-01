In photos: Take a look at some of Abu Abraham’s most iconic political cartoons

(Image via Ayisha Abraham)

Most of his work requires no explanation. Above, a 1983 cartoon on the multiple challenges to national unity.

(Image via Ayisha Abraham)

His wit was razor sharp but rich with nuance. Here, a comment on India’s stands on Tibet.

(Image via Ayisha Abraham)

Look closely and the details in his works are riveting. Here, a sharp look at our reinterpretations of Gandhi’s legacy.

(Image via Ayisha Abraham)

A 1983 cartoon addresses complaints about the distribution of funds from the Centre.