In photos: Take a look at some of Abu Abraham’s most iconic political cartoons
Nov 01, 2024 07:59 PM IST
A 1983 cartoonist's sharp, nuanced work critiques national unity, India's Tibet stance, Gandhi's legacy, and fund distribution from the Centre.
Most of his work requires no explanation. Above, a 1983 cartoon on the multiple challenges to national unity.
.
His wit was razor sharp but rich with nuance. Here, a comment on India’s stands on Tibet.
.
Look closely and the details in his works are riveting. Here, a sharp look at our reinterpretations of Gandhi’s legacy.
.
A 1983 cartoon addresses complaints about the distribution of funds from the Centre.
