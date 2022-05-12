India Design 2022: Sustainability to shine at this design show in Delhi

As normalcy returns to Delhi, the city’s cultural calendar is abuzz again with events that once defined its fine taste. One such forum, India Design ID, which is retuning after the two-year pandemic pause, aims to bring together the worlds of Indian art and design. The 10th edition of the event, which opens in the city today is all set to showcase the best of aesthetics in terms of interiors with furniture, lighting, kitchen, accessories, flooring, and home technology by more than 135 Indian and international designers.

“Design has changed, and we have kept up with the evolution of design in India over the years. We have also drastically changed in 10 years, and continue to push the boundaries of design and celebrate it at the same time,” says Kamna Malik, head of India Design ID 2022, adding, “We started with one or two pavilions and now we have four. The look and feel of the show has changed. We have a lot of thoughtful design collaborations this time, with recycled material and hints of sustainability throughout.”

A collection inspired by the nostalgia of wicker furniture.

About 75 architects and interior designers have fashioned art objects and mementos from sustainable materials from their construction sites. These will be on sale, for charity.Rooshad Shroff, architect and designer, who has curated the ID Design Factory that has only selected decor products from young designers says, “These stand as examples of good design.”

Architecture and interior design enthusiasts can look forward to hearing from stalwarts and influencers at the ID Symposium. Sunil Sethi, president of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and strategic design partner of ID 2022, says: “If anyone wants to see the best of luxury design, they must come to this place. This place is like a Mecca for interior design and architecture. The show was postponed from January-February this year, and still has gotten an excellent response despite heat and summer. We have all our stalls filled. My daughter Tanira Sethi will be showcasing affordable carpets and cushion covers in contemporary design. I’m excited to see what others are doing, and all the new products and new initiatives in the world of design.”

Sunny Kalra, director of strategy at Momentz, one of the participating exhibitors, shares his brand is providing bespoke mandir solutions for homes. “We will have one mandir curated at our booth. The idols are handcrafted in Italy. We will also be showcasing how one can accessorise their homes after construction, for instance, solutions for bar, decorative pieces, cutlery, dinnerware etc,” says Kalra.

Gurugram-based Beyond Dreams, is exhibiting a furniture collection of modern pieces such as structural chairs, lounge chairs, and end tables in geometric forms. Akshay Khurana, co-founder of the brand, says, “Wicker was a huge trend in the ’90s and reminds us of our grandmothers’ homes. We wanted to introduce our first collection in a material that reminds us of women who have been a steady force in our creative lives.”

Furthermore, ID Honours will award 50 design professionals and ID Satellite has events and pop-ups planned across Delhi and Mumbai.

Catch It Live

What: India Design ID 2022

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla

On till: May 15

Timing: 12pm to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Govind Puri on the Violet Line

