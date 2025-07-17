Inside pics of luxurious yacht mom Kylie Jenner rented for '$500K per week' during dreamy Greece holiday with Stormi

Kylie Jenner is sharing some stunning vacation photos and clips from her recent getaway on a luxury yacht. In the pics and videos she shared on Instagram in a July 13 post, the US reality TV star and entrepreneur rocked a bright yellow Chanel bikini as well as a chic white dress while posing on the yacht, and let's just say she's serving up some serious vacation vibe. Also read | Inside Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez's wedding: $500 million mega yacht, $32,000 per hotel room and Venice water taxis Kylie Jenner reportedly rented Lady Britt, a luxurious 63-meter motor yacht built by Feadship in 2011, which is perfect for those seeking a high-end charter experience with top-notch amenities. (Instagram/ Kylie Jenner)

Virtual tour of the wellness vacation yacht

On July 16, the fan page Kardashian Clips shared an Instagram post with details of the luxurious yacht that Kylie Jenner reportedly rented for her Greece trip. Highlights of the yacht include 'a dedicated wellness spa, separate panoramic gymnasium, outdoor cinema and Finnish sauna with its own private access to the ocean'.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 27, was joined by her daughter Stormi, 7, during the Greece vacation. The mom of two shares Stormi as well as son Aire with ex Travis Scott.

'Lady Britt' is a 63-meter (206-foot) luxury motor yacht built by Feadship in 2011. (Pic courtesy: Feadship.nl)

Highlights include a dedicated wellness spa, separate panoramic gymnasium, outdoor cinema and Finnish sauna. (Pic courtesy: Feadship.nl)

More details

Kardashian Clips' post included photos of the '$500K a week' yacht with top-notch facilities. The fan page said in the caption, “The 'Lady Britt' is a 63-meter (206-foot) luxury motor yacht built by Feadship in 2011. It can accommodate 12 guests in 7 cabins and has accommodations for 16 crew members. The yacht features a steel hull, a beam of 11.3 meters, and a draft of 3.5 meters. It has a maximum speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 13.5 knots.”

'Lady Britt' can reportedly 'accommodate 12 guests in 7 cabins and has accommodations for 16 crew members'. (Pic courtesy: Feadship.nl)

One of the most striking aspects of this 63.00-metre yacht is reportedly the choice of six large guest suites. (Pic courtesy: Feadship.nl)

6 large guest suites to wellness spa

As per Feadship.nl, “Lady Britt was built for owners who had spent many years chartering other Feadships and decided to create the ultimate charter yacht. One of the most striking aspects of this 63.00-metre yacht is the choice of six large guest suites on the lower deck in order to accommodate a wide variety of parties in comfort and style. Two of the suites can be converted into a full-width VIP stateroom to allow a dual principal charterer more space. Highlights include a dedicated wellness spa, separate panoramic gymnasium, outdoor cinema and Finnish sauna with its own private access to the ocean.”