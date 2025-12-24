Inside old and traditional kitchen turned into dream kitchen with $10K renovation: Watch stunning before-and-after video

A stunning kitchen renovation is often synonymous with a six-figure price tag and months of construction. However, an Instagram user named Daphne is challenging that narrative. On December 2, she shared a before-and-after video of her kitchen makeover, showcasing a sophisticated modern-vintage aesthetic achieved for $10,000 (approximately ₹8,97,543). Also read | Inside 40-year-old DDA flat that looks like mini mansion after mind blowing ₹40 lakh renovation A dream kitchen makeover on a budget is possible. Watch this before‑and‑after reveal for proof. (Instagram/ daphgotahouse)

By prioritising cosmetic overhauls and DIYs (Do it Yourself) over structural changes, Daphne proved that 'budget-friendly' doesn't have to mean compromising on luxury.

From greasy honey-oak to muted blue

When Daphne first moved in, the kitchen was a relic of the late 1980s. In her post, she described a space in "rough shape," featuring greasy cabinets, failing appliances, and — most notably — makeshift countertops made of floor tiles covered in grout and silicone.

The centerpiece of her kitchen renovation was the cabinetry. Rather than replacing the frames, Daphne embarked on a meticulous DIY journey: she sanded, refinished, and painted the original honey-oak doors and frames piece-by-piece. She swapped dated wood tones for a muted sage blue, instantly making the room feel airier and larger. High-contrast, oversized metallic pulls replaced ‘sticky’ 80s hardware, adding a high-end, contemporary feel.

Smart sourcing: local vendors vs big box stores

One of the most significant takeaways from Daphne’s project was her strategy for sourcing materials. While she initially looked at major retailers, she found that going local saved her thousands. “I found my dream Cambria quartz from a local store offering an amazing deal,” Daphne shared, adding, “They offered more than half off of what Home Depot was offering for the same material... I swear by local vendors now.”

By finding a local dealer for her countertops and scoring a bundle deal on a new dishwasher and fridge, she managed to integrate premium materials like quartz and stainless steel without breaking her $10K limit.

The budget breakdown

Daphne’s 'budget kitchen upgrade' relied heavily on YouTube tutorials and her own labour. She wrote in her caption, “A full $50–80k renovation wasn’t an option, so I decided to paint the cabinets myself. I sanded and refinished all the doors and frames, painted them piece by piece, and repainted the interiors white after scraping old grease.”

In her caption, she also shared how the total was allocated:

⦿ Cabinet refinishing (DIY tools): ~$1.2k

⦿ New appliances: ~$2k

⦿ Added kitchen bar: ~$300

⦿ New floors: ~$1.4k

⦿ Paint: ~$100

⦿ Flush lights: ~$70

⦿ Faucet and filter water: ~$200

⦿ New countertops: ~$5k

⦿ Total spent on renovation: ~$10k

Modern meets vintage styling

The final look was a masterclass in curated design. While the layout remained the same, Daphne added black floating shelves to create a dedicated coffee station, styled with vintage glassware and indoor plants. To prevent the cool blue and grey tones from feeling sterile, she introduced warmth through lemon-patterned rugs and yellow accents. The result was a kitchen that felt both professionally designed and deeply personal — all for a fraction of the cost of a traditional remodel.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.