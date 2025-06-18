Inside Shruti Haasan's Mumbai home featuring comic book references, moody gothic decor that reflects her personality

If Shruti Haasan's home in Mumbai could be described in a few words, it would definitely be gothic, moody, dark and intimate decor, and a spiritually strong household. Shruti Haasan gave a peek inside her Mumbai home, which is deeply personal and mirrors her personality.

In a video shared on YouTube by Zoom on July 28, the actor gave a tour of her home in Mumbai, which she has also given a peek inside through many of her social media posts. It displayed her favourite corners, explained her special collection from around the world, showcased paintings, and more.

Inside Shruti Haasan's home in Mumbai

The actor told Zoom that she had another house in Mumbai, but the decor was ‘really weird’ with a pink brick wall. Though Shruti preserved her identity in the house, she wanted a new and large space, and ended up buying her present home. It was roomy, raw, and ready to be moulded. “I’m from Chennai, we’re used to space. When I saw the shell of this house… I knew I could make it into the home I need,” Shruti revealed.

A cosy living space with colourful carpets and cushions, concrete flooring, greenery added through ample plants, a space for her piano, graffiti on the living room walls, and a large space which she uses for shoots and sometimes working out adds character to her home. Lastly, a nook for her souvenirs from around the globe gives a peek into her personal collection, including innumerable duck figurines, candles, crystals, trolls, books, gnomes, and elemental stones.

Per her interview with Zoom, the features that make Shruti's home unique and deeply personal are the effects she has added to the dark, gothic decor, including a powder room door etched with a Neil Gaiman quote, an altar housing crystals and tarot decks, Lord Murugan and Goddess Saraswati portraits, and a cross she got from Greece. Around her home are art pieces sourced from Goa, Greece, London, and Los Angeles. She has also decorated her refrigerator with awards and magnets from around the globe.