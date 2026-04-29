Inspired by travel? Here’s how to bring global textures and prints into your living space: From patterns to textiles

Summer often inspires a sense of escape, making it the perfect time to refresh our homes with spaces that feel light, warm, and full of stories. One trend gaining attention this season is travel-inspired decor, bringing the colours, patterns, and textures of different destinations into everyday interiors. It is not about recreating a hotel room or a holiday postcard, but about capturing the feeling of a place through thoughtful details. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Smita Joshi, vice president, home textiles and exports, Nesterra (A Sutlej Brand, KK Birla Group), shared tips to turn your home into your favourite travel diaries.

Travel-inspired home decor ideas for summers.(Unsplash)

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Talking about travel-inspired home decor, Smita said, “This shift reflects how people now view their homes: not just as functional spaces, but as an extension of who they are.”

“Travel-inspired décor is about creating a feeling of discovery. A few prints, natural textures, and well-placed accents can make a home feel like your favourite summer destination, without ever leaving it,” she added.

Those who love coastal destinations, soft whites, sandy neutrals, and shades of blue can instantly create a breezy atmosphere. (Unsplash)

Play with colours

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{{^usCountry}} Smita highlighted that for those who love coastal destinations, soft whites, sandy neutrals, and shades of blue can instantly create a breezy atmosphere. You can either pick one or create a combination of these for your walls. Smart upholstery {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Smita highlighted that for those who love coastal destinations, soft whites, sandy neutrals, and shades of blue can instantly create a breezy atmosphere. You can either pick one or create a combination of these for your walls. Smart upholstery {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Upholstery has the power to change the entire ambience of your space. Linen curtains, striped upholstery, and textured cushions help make a room feel open and relaxed. Smita said, “Natural materials such as rattan, cane, and ceramics complete the look without adding heaviness, ideal for Indian summers.” If tropical getaways are more your style, introduce leafy prints, fresh greens, and playful accents. Thoughtfully chosen fabrics and layered textures can bring a sense of individuality, turning even the simplest room into something meaningful. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upholstery has the power to change the entire ambience of your space. Linen curtains, striped upholstery, and textured cushions help make a room feel open and relaxed. Smita said, “Natural materials such as rattan, cane, and ceramics complete the look without adding heaviness, ideal for Indian summers.” If tropical getaways are more your style, introduce leafy prints, fresh greens, and playful accents. Thoughtfully chosen fabrics and layered textures can bring a sense of individuality, turning even the simplest room into something meaningful. {{/usCountry}}

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Thoughtfully chosen fabrics and layered textures can bring a sense of individuality, turning even the simplest room into something meaningful. (Unsplash)

Place elements carefully

According to Smita, cushions or accent chairs in botanical patterns can brighten living rooms and balconies, while lightweight throws add comfort. Keeping the larger furniture neutral helps these lively details stand out beautifully. There is also a growing love for interiors inspired by culture and craftsmanship. You can pick decor pieces that showcase the exquisite craftsmanship of India.

Patterns are the key

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“Homes today are embracing fabrics that tell stories,” Smita told HT Lifestyle. Jacobean florals, Kilim-inspired patterns, Persian paisleys, and bold geometrics in earthy tones are some of the trendy options that feel both timeless and modern. This can be used through curtains, upholstery, or statement cushions. These designs add movement and personality while still feeling balanced in contemporary Indian homes.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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