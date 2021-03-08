IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / International Women’s Day: A toast to the fierce, fabulous female
Here are some women achievers sharing their experiences and vision
Here are some women achievers sharing their experiences and vision
art culture

International Women’s Day: A toast to the fierce, fabulous female

On the occasion of International Women’s Day today, here’s toasting to each and every incredibly inspiring woman. We get to you some eminent personalities who share their take on the evolving roles of women in the post pandemic world
READ FULL STORY
By Digvijay and Sanchita Kalra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:34 PM IST

Every year, International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8. As the world grapples with a deadly pandemic, women across various fields have emerged path-breakers — proving to be role models to all and shaping opinions across the board. This year’s theme is, ’Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world,’ that celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future. And here are some women achievers sharing their experiences and vision.

Harjinder Kaur Talwar tips her hat to many Durgas in our cities, towns and villages on this year’s International Women’s Day
Harjinder Kaur Talwar tips her hat to many Durgas in our cities, towns and villages on this year’s International Women’s Day

“If we see the past one-year, women, despite being the worst-affected, are the unsung heroes of the Covid-19 crisis. Women have not only supported their families but have also stepped up to overcome financial hardships as men lost jobs. Women have also supported the society by making masks and other personal protection equipment. On this years International Women’s Day, I tip my hat to the many Durgas in our cities, towns and villages,” Harjinder Kaur Talwar, National vice president of FICCI CMSME, Immediate Past President, FICCI Ladies Organisation and National board member of MSME

Anita Verma believes that women have established many new dimensions amid pandemic, covering our inner strength with all the energy
Anita Verma believes that women have established many new dimensions amid pandemic, covering our inner strength with all the energy

“Women struggled the most during the Covid-19 pandemic. She not only fought bravely on all fronts at home, but carried financial burden too. If a member of the house fell ill, he was also looked after by the female of the house. Feminine power is an extension within all possibilities. During pandemic, we women have established many new dimensions, covering our inner strength with all the energy. There were already online tutorials abroad, but in the Covid-19 era, teaching foreign students, going live, reading books online, publishing books online, was all a new experience. Working differently from a regular routine and then connecting with nature’s beauty around us was not only a unique experience in itself, but a state of infinity after infinity. Now many new fields are opening up with new self-power,” Anita Verma, professor, author and columnist

Rubina Dhankar’s contribution in the pandemic stricken world was that she never let off the staff, never short change them, despite financial constraints (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
Rubina Dhankar’s contribution in the pandemic stricken world was that she never let off the staff, never short change them, despite financial constraints (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

“Women have always been the torch bearers, pandemic or not! And the Covid-19 scare was an additional situation. Women and families have their own worst to deal with constantly in life anyways. But feminity is strength within. I had Covid-19 myself and at my age it had me at my worst. But at 43, I realised, life is as unpredictable as it was when I was two-years-old. Our contribution in the pandemic stricken world was that we never let off our staff, never short change them, even though we had financial constraints. We have dogs — 65 of them at home — and many more on the streets that we fed throughout the Covid-19 lockdown phase and still do!,” Rubina Dhankar, interior designer

Rina Dhaka believes that it is imperative for women in today’s world to be able to sustain one’s self and others by being financially independent (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Rina Dhaka believes that it is imperative for women in today’s world to be able to sustain one’s self and others by being financially independent (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

“In Buddhism, there’s a great quote — ‘Women are sun of the family’. You give warmth, you sustain. If you are feeling low, it reflects on people around you. It’s not just about women’s empowerment these days; it’s empowerment irrespective of your gender. One thing I believe becomes imperative for women in today’s world is the ability to sustain yourself and others by being financially independent. The glares, the stares and the judging makes you doubt yourself but the key is to let go of inhibitions. We went around distributing ration and trolleys of food, to whoever we could reach. The biggest thing during Covid-19 was to keep going, whoever kept going, got through,” Rina Dhaka, fashion designer

Anju Modi says, “As women, we’ve become much aware and responsible of how we’d be taking care of the environment around us. And as everything paused, we realised why are we running so much.” (Photo: Amal KS/HT)
Anju Modi says, “As women, we’ve become much aware and responsible of how we’d be taking care of the environment around us. And as everything paused, we realised why are we running so much.” (Photo: Amal KS/HT)

“Men and Women are treated equally in today’s world and that should be the mindset of approaching an equal space on the ladder of life. Women in villages are working with me and their efforts and skill is being recognised. As women, we’ve become much aware and responsible of how we’d be taking care of the environment around us. And as everything paused, we realised why are we running so much? We started focusing on relationships and more meaningful things in life. We’ve all become very conscious. It has turned the mindset of humankind in the best possible way — we’re now more responsible about what’s happening around us. As everything got shut, I kept in touch with my artisans and weavers, kept giving them designs to work on and kept their hopes up. I’ve always worked with local artists and promoted craftsmanship of our country,” Anju Modi, fashion designer

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Here are some women achievers sharing their experiences and vision
Here are some women achievers sharing their experiences and vision
art culture

International Women’s Day: A toast to the fierce, fabulous female

By Digvijay and Sanchita Kalra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:34 PM IST
On the occasion of International Women’s Day today, here’s toasting to each and every incredibly inspiring woman. We get to you some eminent personalities who share their take on the evolving roles of women in the post pandemic world
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women's Day 2021: SA's first female Black helicopter pilot breaks barriers(Twitter/AidaMSykes)
Women's Day 2021: SA's first female Black helicopter pilot breaks barriers(Twitter/AidaMSykes)
art culture

Women's Day 2021: SA's first female Black helicopter pilot breaks barriers

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:39 PM IST
Read on the inspiring story of South Africa's first female Black helicopter pilot, Refilwe Ledwaba, who broke the race and gender barriers and teaches others to bust the glass ceiling on Women's Day 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google Doodle celebrates International Women's Day(Google)
Google Doodle celebrates International Women's Day(Google)
art culture

International Women's Day: Google Doodle celebrates firsts in women’s history

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:14 AM IST
  • Google Doodle, for this year's International Women's Day, is honouring women who broke down the barriers and changed the course of history. It is also celebrating the trailblazers of present and future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The library which was set up in the last week of February by the 18 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army has become an instant hit among the students of Ranipura, Chittisigpura, Kejrival and Devipora villages, officials said. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
The library which was set up in the last week of February by the 18 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army has become an instant hit among the students of Ranipura, Chittisigpura, Kejrival and Devipora villages, officials said. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
books

Army converts bus stand to 'street library' for JK children

PTI, Anantnag
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:15 PM IST
In a novel initiative, the Army has converted a dilapidated bus stand in a village in South Kashmir into a 'street library' to help students of neighbouring areas to prepare for competitive exams and higher studies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women police personnel with all women PCR van at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo:Ravi Choudhary/HT)
Women police personnel with all women PCR van at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo:Ravi Choudhary/HT)
art culture

Women cops taking over the city this Women’s Day

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Maximum possible women personnel are deployed in the city to celebrate the women’s day. This is to enhance the visibility of women cops in the Capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, (R) her Los Angeles home she shared with her ex-husband.(Instagram)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, (R) her Los Angeles home she shared with her ex-husband.(Instagram)
art culture

Inside Meghan Markle's old $1.7m marital home before she married Prince Harry

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Currently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in a $14 million estate in the secluded neighbourhood of Montecito, which is home to other celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise and Ellen DeGeneres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sydney's Mayor Clover Moore, bottom right, marches in the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Saturday, March 6, 2021. The annual event has been forced into a sport stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions.(AP)
Sydney's Mayor Clover Moore, bottom right, marches in the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Saturday, March 6, 2021. The annual event has been forced into a sport stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions.(AP)
art culture

Sydney's LGBTQI Mardi Gras goes ahead, with Covid restrictions

AP, Sydney
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Sydney’s annual iconic Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras went ahead on Saturday, only in a different format due to coronavirus restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The global population is ageing, and so are their eyes. In fact, the number of people with vision impairment and blindness is expected to more than double over the next 30 years.(Unsplash)
The global population is ageing, and so are their eyes. In fact, the number of people with vision impairment and blindness is expected to more than double over the next 30 years.(Unsplash)
art culture

Study shows that mortality is associated with vision impairment

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:30 PM IST
Researchers recently during a meta-analysis found that blindness and impairment of vision are closely associated with increased mortality risk. This has prompted a need to address global eye health disparities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stories in Hindu epics help us envision a better India, he said. (Representational Image) (PTI)
Stories in Hindu epics help us envision a better India, he said. (Representational Image) (PTI)
art culture

Yogi Adityanath launches Global Encyclopedia of Ramayana

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched the Global Encyclopedia of the Ramayana and said that this epic and the Mahabharata give the best life lessons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sridevi in a scene from English Vinglish(Screengrab)
Sridevi in a scene from English Vinglish(Screengrab)
art culture

Women's Day 2021: Celebrate spirit of womanhood with these Bollywood films

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:49 PM IST
From English Vinglish to Thappad, here is a list of movies that are not just a full-package of entertainment but will also leave you with an aftertaste of inspiration and some encouragement to believe in yourself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Italian Baroque artist Gian Lorenzo Bernini's rare art to go on sale in France(Twitter/Walks)
Italian Baroque artist Gian Lorenzo Bernini's rare art to go on sale in France(Twitter/Walks)
art culture

Italian Baroque artist Gian Lorenzo Bernini's rare art to go on sale in France

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:46 PM IST
After being discovered six months ago in Compiegne, Italian Baroque artist Gian Lorenzo Bernini's rare drawing 'Academie d'Homme' to go on sale in France on March 20
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi art exhibition features 40 masterpieces by 20 Indian greats(Twitter/artzestdxb)
New Delhi art exhibition features 40 masterpieces by 20 Indian greats(Twitter/artzestdxb)
art culture

New Delhi art exhibition features 40 masterpieces by 20 Indian greats

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:26 PM IST
New Delhi's two-month long art exhibition features artworks by eminent artists such as FN Souza, Ram Kumar, Sakti Burman, K Laxma Goud, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Thota Vaikuntam, Manu Parekh, Seema Kohli, Neeraj Goswami, Manoj Dutta and more
READ FULL STORY
Close
Artisans from Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand and Udaipur attended the programme.(Pixabay)
Artisans from Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand and Udaipur attended the programme.(Pixabay)
art culture

Artisans from various districts in Rajasthan attend event to learn about GI tags

PTI, Udaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:37 PM IST
Over a hundred artisans from six districts of Rajasthan on Friday attended a one-day programme in Udaipur organised for sensitisation about the advantages of geographical indication.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Featuring influencers, creators and industry experts, the event will have panel discussions on topics like careers, celebrating sisterhood, adulting, entrepreneurship, women education, body positivity, fashion, self-awareness, global issues and more.(Pixabay)
Featuring influencers, creators and industry experts, the event will have panel discussions on topics like careers, celebrating sisterhood, adulting, entrepreneurship, women education, body positivity, fashion, self-awareness, global issues and more.(Pixabay)
art culture

Online festival to empower young women, celebrate womanhood

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:21 PM IST
'It's a girl thing', a global festival that empowers young women to break stereotypes and express themselves, will host a three-day virtual finale summit in the International Women's Week starting Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan Buddhist temples survive Covid-19 lockdown with online funerals, Zen apps(Photo by Lisanto and Markus Winkler on Unsplash)
Japan Buddhist temples survive Covid-19 lockdown with online funerals, Zen apps(Photo by Lisanto and Markus Winkler on Unsplash)
art culture

Japan Buddhist temples survive Covid-19 lockdown with online funerals, Zen apps

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Zen meditation apps, memorial services held online including match-making services keep Japan's Buddhist temples afloat amid Covid-19 lockdown
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP