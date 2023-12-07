Italy's most handsome man ditches modelling and acting career to become a priest

Edoardo Santini became Italy's most handsome man in 2019 in a pageant organised by the fashion group ABE. However, now he has chosen to abandon his modelling and acting career for a life dedicated to the priesthood. Edoardo recently celebrated his 21st birthday and shared an Instagram video to announce the same. He will be aiding the Catholic Church's efforts to recruit new priests. Scroll ahead to know the details. Edoardo Santini announced on his birthday to his thousands of followers that he is all set to renounce his career for his faith. (Instagram)

Italy's most handsome man becomes a priest

Edoardo Santini announced on his birthday to his thousands of followers that he is all set to renounce his career for his faith. The 21-year-old, who studied drama and dance and worked as a model, actor and dancer, wrote on social media, “I've decided to give up modelling work, acting, and dance, but I won't abandon all my passions; I'll just live them differently, offering them up to God.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Edoardo also shared a video featuring images of him modelling and kneeling at the altar of a church. The caption of the clip says, "My question about the priesthood. I've felt I had to investigate it for a long time. Last year, I took a first step, but I had told few the real reason for my move - I needed time that was purely for me. This year, at the dawn of my 21st birthday, I feel ready to share this research. And nothing...I'm at the preparatory stage."

According to Daily Mail, here's what Edoardo had to say about studying priesthood at a deeper level. "At 21 years old, my father took the decision to marry my mother because she was pregnant, and my mum, at 21, became a mother. At 21 years old, I find myself taking the path to become, God willing, a priest. In these past years, I've met people who have shown me what it means to be 'church'. They have given me the strength to investigate this question that I've taken with me since childhood, but various fears stopped me from studying it at a deeper level. Last year, I took the first step."

After Edoardo posted the clip, his followers took to Instagram to praise him for his decision. One user commented, "You are a testimony." Another wrote, "Wow Edoardo! Keep going, if Jesus is with you, you will win over everything! We go with you in prayer."