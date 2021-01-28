IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Kitsch or artwork? Controversial monument unveiled in Serbia
President Aleksandar Vucic’s allies say the 23-meter-high (75-foot-high), 70-ton bronze sculpture of the legendary founder of the Serbian state, Stefan Nemanja, placed on a gilded egg-shaped pedestal in downtown Belgrade will be a new landmark of the Serbian capital.(AP)
President Aleksandar Vucic’s allies say the 23-meter-high (75-foot-high), 70-ton bronze sculpture of the legendary founder of the Serbian state, Stefan Nemanja, placed on a gilded egg-shaped pedestal in downtown Belgrade will be a new landmark of the Serbian capital.(AP)
art culture

Kitsch or artwork? Controversial monument unveiled in Serbia

Serbia’s president attended the unveiling on Wednesday night of a grandiose monument to a medieval monk and historic ruler which has come under fire from critics who call it oversized and kitschy.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Belgrade, Serbia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:00 PM IST

Kitsch or an extraordinary piece of art? Depends on who you ask.

Serbia’s president attended the unveiling on Wednesday night of a grandiose monument to a medieval monk and historic ruler which has come under fire from critics who call it oversized and kitschy.

President Aleksandar Vucic’s allies say the 23-meter-high (75-foot-high), 70-ton bronze sculpture of the legendary founder of the Serbian state, Stefan Nemanja, placed on a gilded egg-shaped pedestal in downtown Belgrade will be a new landmark of the Serbian capital.

Opponents think the monument is a megalomaniacal and pricy token of Vucic’s populist and autocratic rule that should be removed.

Vucic told a crowd of several thousand of his supporters, who kept no social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, that “the beautiful” statue represents an “art masterpiece” which is a symbol of the Serbian statehood and unity.

He said that all those who “dream of removing it” will not succeed because it represents “the anchor of the whole Serbian nation.”

Social media commentators have named the sculpture “Saruman on a Kinder Egg” and critics said the sculpture made and designed in Russia is inconsistent with traditional Serbian architectural style and instead resembles Soviet-era mega-size monuments.

An independent Society of Serbian art conservators said the monument is an “ideological product of despotism” which has no connection with Serbia and Belgrade of the 21st century. Art historian Aida Corovic said it's not a monument to Stefan Nemanja but to Vucic’s “arrogance.”

Belgrade’s deputy mayor, Goran Vesic, rejected the criticism, saying the once rundown part of the city “is becoming one of the most beautiful places in the capital” and a new center of the city.

The monument was placed on a renovated square in front of Belgrade’s old railway station. It is a part of the Belgrade Waterfront project financed by a United Arab Emirates company that includes Dubai-style shopping malls and high-rise buildings.

The building of the monument has often been compared by critics to a hotly disputed revamp of Macedonia’s capital, Skopje, earlier in the 2000s that included dozens of monuments and sculptures which have earned it nickname “the kitsch capital of the Balkans.”

Both projects became synonymous with secretive and reckless spending. The price paid to the Russian sculptor for the monument has been proclaimed a state secret, but independent estimates range to around 9 million euros ($11 million.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter﻿

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
serbian art

Related Stories

The lineup, announced Sunday, propels the Balkan country to the brink of the global top 10 for gender equality -- an issue that has typically been higher on the agenda of western European countries.(Pixabay)
The lineup, announced Sunday, propels the Balkan country to the brink of the global top 10 for gender equality -- an issue that has typically been higher on the agenda of western European countries.(Pixabay)
relationships

Serbia to become one of world’s most gender-balanced governments

By Bloomberg | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
UPDATED ON OCT 26, 2020 07:13 PM IST
Serbia’s proposed new-look government is among the world’s most gender balanced, with women named to half of ministerial posts.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Swiss concept artists Frank and Patrik Riklin are diving into the urban landscape to create their latest piece - an art project that will be buried beneath a new residential development north of the city of Zurich.(Reuters)
Swiss concept artists Frank and Patrik Riklin are diving into the urban landscape to create their latest piece - an art project that will be buried beneath a new residential development north of the city of Zurich.(Reuters)
art culture

Swiss concept artists go underground with foundation project

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Swiss concept artists Frank and Patrik Riklin are diving into the urban landscape to create their latest piece - an art project that will be buried beneath a new residential development north of the city of Zurich
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Cannes Film Festival, cancelled last year due to the pandemic, is postponing the 2021 edition from May to July in hopes of having an in-person festival. (Instagram)
The Cannes Film Festival, cancelled last year due to the pandemic, is postponing the 2021 edition from May to July in hopes of having an in-person festival. (Instagram)
art culture

Covid-19 impact: Cannes Film Festival postponed until July

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:46 AM IST
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to almost everything, with top film festivals and various cultural activities facing the brunt of the health crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bernie Sanders' trending look recreated into a crochet doll, sells for over $20K(Twitter/iamknitguy/PhilipWegmann)
Bernie Sanders' trending look recreated into a crochet doll, sells for over $20K(Twitter/iamknitguy/PhilipWegmann)
art culture

Bernie Sanders' trending look recreated into a crochet doll, sells for over $20K

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:37 AM IST
American woman Tobey King's crocheting skills tapped into the meme trend on Bernie Sanders with the iconic mittens, sold Bernie doll for over $20K and donated the money to charity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Botticelli's 1470s 'masterpiece' expected to sell for $80 million in New York(Twitter/LanceKlass)
Botticelli's 1470s 'masterpiece' expected to sell for $80 million in New York(Twitter/LanceKlass)
art culture

Botticelli's 1470s 'masterpiece' expected to sell for $80 million in New York

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:31 AM IST
  • Italian renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli's 200 years old portrait, Young Man Holding a Roundel, is the highlight of Sotheby's Masters Week sale in New York and is expected to top $80 million in the auction on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The organiser of the tribal fair, Guha Punam Tapas Kumar, informed that the fair has been conducted annually since 1951 and is the oldest fair in the country.(ANI)
The organiser of the tribal fair, Guha Punam Tapas Kumar, informed that the fair has been conducted annually since 1951 and is the oldest fair in the country.(ANI)
art culture

Annual 'Adivasi Mela' commences in Bhubaneswar

ANI, Bhubaneswar (odisha) [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:40 PM IST
The 15-day annual tribal fair or 'Adivasi Mela' commenced on Tuesday at Bhubaneswar's Adivasi Exhibition Ground. The fair will remain open for the public from 11 am to 7 pm every day till February 9.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The idea is to create the biggest human chain, to speak about togetherness and today in Cape Town this is the ninth step of that project," Saype, who was born Guillaume Legros. (Reuters)
"The idea is to create the biggest human chain, to speak about togetherness and today in Cape Town this is the ninth step of that project," Saype, who was born Guillaume Legros. (Reuters)
art culture

Artist Saype spray paints iconic 'Beyond Walls' frescoes in Cape Town

Reuters, Cape Town
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:54 PM IST
In his "Beyond Walls" series, the 31-year-old graffiti artist links street and land art in cities across the world -- often depicting a close-up of two people's hands gripping each other's forearms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The “house float” movement started almost as soon as a New Orleans spokesman announced Nov. 17 that parades were off.(AP)
The “house float” movement started almost as soon as a New Orleans spokesman announced Nov. 17 that parades were off.(AP)
art culture

No Mardi Gras parades, so thousands make 'house floats'

AP, New Orleans
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:31 PM IST
All around New Orleans, thousands of houses are being decorated as floats because the coronavirus outbreak canceled the elaborate parades mobbed by crowds during the Carnival season leading to Fat Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that his government will take necessary steps to provide assistance to the distressed artists and have embraced their plight due to the Covid pandemic.(Unsplash)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that his government will take necessary steps to provide assistance to the distressed artists and have embraced their plight due to the Covid pandemic.(Unsplash)
art culture

Kerala CM assures assistance to artists facing problems in pandemic

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:03 AM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that his government will take necessary steps to provide assistance to the distressed artists and have embraced their plight due to the Covid pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disney updates Jungle Cruise after insensitive depiction of indigenous people(Unsplash)
Disney updates Jungle Cruise after insensitive depiction of indigenous people(Unsplash)
art culture

Disney updates Jungle Cruise after insensitive depiction of indigenous people

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:50 AM IST
  • Disney updates a legacy theme park ride, Jungle Cruise, after being criticised for racist depiction of animatronic indigenous people as savages or headhunters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Youngsters are engaging in poetry events, offline and online, ahead of Republic Day.
Youngsters are engaging in poetry events, offline and online, ahead of Republic Day.
art culture

Poetry lovers rejoice, here’s something to bring back your rhythm!

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:52 PM IST
All the poetry lovers in the Capital, you are up for a treat in the coming days, with a number of events lined up, both online and offline.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The language of hand gestures has worked as a bridge of communication for not only people with hearing and speech disabilities who are taking part in the camp. (Unsplash)
The language of hand gestures has worked as a bridge of communication for not only people with hearing and speech disabilities who are taking part in the camp. (Unsplash)
art culture

How sign language helped connect diverse 'mini India' at R-Day camp amid Covid

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Ladakhi, Assamese are among the Indian languages which can be heard at this year's Republic Day camp here, but there is a particular one being also used by various contingents - sign language, adding a layer of inclusivity to the diversity that the ceremonial event represents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Austrian artist Arik Brauer, known for his surreal paintings and murals, has died at the age of 92.(AP)
Austrian artist Arik Brauer, known for his surreal paintings and murals, has died at the age of 92.(AP)
art culture

Austrian artist Arik Brauer dies at 92

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Austrian artist Arik Brauer, known for his surreal paintings and murals, has died at the age of 92.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the study, published in the journal 'Mental Health, Religion and Culture', spiritualist mediums might be more prone to immersive mental activities and unusual auditory experiences early in life.(Pixabay)
According to the study, published in the journal 'Mental Health, Religion and Culture', spiritualist mediums might be more prone to immersive mental activities and unusual auditory experiences early in life.(Pixabay)
art culture

Here's why some people 'hear the dead'

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:31 PM IST
A study led by Durham University shed some light on why a few people adopt spiritualist beliefs and engage in the practice of "hearing the dead."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several artists and dancers performed for the Prime Minister in colourful attires and vibrant dances ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.(PTI)
Several artists and dancers performed for the Prime Minister in colourful attires and vibrant dances ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.(PTI)
art culture

PM Modi meets artists ahead of R-Day parade, urges them to strengthen India

ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with artists, who will be performing in the 75th Republic Day Parade on January 26 and lauded the country's socio-cultural heritage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
From Steve McQueen's "Small Axe" to the hit Netflix drama series "Bridgerton", which drew 63 million viewers in its first month and featured a diverse cast set in Regency England, the appetite for Black British stories is palpable.(Unsplash)
From Steve McQueen's "Small Axe" to the hit Netflix drama series "Bridgerton", which drew 63 million viewers in its first month and featured a diverse cast set in Regency England, the appetite for Black British stories is palpable.(Unsplash)
art culture

Black, British, forgotten: UK arts retell lost tales

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:52 AM IST
In the wake of last year's Black Lives Matter movement, stories about Black historical figures have resurfaced, spurring the arts and cultural sector to revitalise their collections in a bid to diversify the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP