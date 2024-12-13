Mood, meditation and more: Surprising benefits of burning incense and their cultural significance around the world

Incense sticks, with their fragrant whisps of smoke, have woven themselves into the rich tapestry of cultures worldwide, creating sensory experiences that transcend borders and time. From ancient rituals to contemporary practices, these aromatic wonders have played a pivotal role in shaping cultural expressions, spiritual ceremonies and daily life across diverse civilizations. Here's why incense sticks are making a comeback in modern homes worldwide.(Photo by Pixabay)

A fragrant journey across continents:

Since ancient times, incense sticks have been an integral part of cultures in many Asian countries like India, China, Japan, Lagos, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia and more. The primary usage of incense sticks is for religious purposes. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ankit Agrawal, Director at Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) and Zed Black, shared, “Except for India, most of the countries use incense sticks without any fragrance. Indian’s usually light up 2 incense sticks for daily prayers, however the usage can be between 2 incense sticks to using the whole bundle.”

He revealed, “The roots of incense use can be traced back thousands of years, with early civilizations employing aromatic plants and resins for religious ceremonies and medicinal purposes. In ancient China, for instance, incense was embraced as a conduit between earthly realms and the divine. The practice spread to neighbouring countries, including Japan and Korea, where it became an integral part of religious ceremonies and meditation.”

scented candles, home fragrances and incense sticks can affect health.(Pexels)

From temples to therapy:

Incense sticks in some form or other have been used globally. In Hindu and Buddhist culture’s, incense sticks are the key ingredient in the worship of their lord or deity. Ankit Agrawal explained, “In many cultures, incense holds deep spiritual significance like in Hinduism, for example, the use of incense during religious ceremonies is a symbol of purification and an offering to the deities. In Buddhism, incense plays a crucial role in meditation, creating an atmosphere conducive to mindfulness and inner peace. The act of lighting incense can be a ritual in itself, marking the beginning of a sacred moment.”

He elaborated, “In South America, people use incense sticks as directly significance to purpose for eg getting more money, or having increased customers in the shop or use it as anti-stress from Mexico to Argentina. Lighting incense sticks in Latin American cultures is directly related to the conclusion of the activity also used for therapeutic benefits. Countries in Europe, America and Australia do not have incense sticks as part of their culture. Predominantly it is used for Aromatherapy, Mood enhancers or to elevate the ambience of the house or apartment. In Africa it has been used to create a pleasant atmosphere and certain fragrances are incorporated to keep surroundings clean.”

There are varied health benefits of lighting incense sticks (Agarbatti)(Photo by Pixabay)

According to Ankit Agrawal, manufacturing incense sticks is quite a labour-intensive process. He revealed, “In India, the incense stick manufacturing sector has around 80% women workforce which is creating the industry into a global powerhouse. The industry in India has always been empowering women to build a stronger and more equitable environment to give a strong boost to the Indian economy. Recently, incense has experienced a resurgence in popularity, with people around the world incorporating it into their daily lives.”

He concluded, “As the world has become more interconnected, the use of incense has transcended cultural boundaries. Whether it's the heady scent of sandalwood in an Indian temple or as a delectable ambience enhancer, incense has become a shared language of the senses, fostering a sense of unity in diversity and remain a testament to the enduring and universal nature of humanity's quest for connection, tranquility and the divine.”