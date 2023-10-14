It is that time of the year when the Hindu community gears up to mark the nine-day-long festivities of Shardiya Navratri with great pomp and show where the devotees worship Maa Durga and her nine avatars i.e. the Navadurgas after which the celebrations end with Durga Visarjan and Vijayadashami or Dussehra. This year, Shardiya Navratri will be celebrated from October 15 to October 23 so ahead of the festivities, we got you sorted with 9 rangoli designs for each day of the Hindu festival. Navratri 2023: 9 rangoli designs for each day of the Hindu festival (Photo by Sanket Mishra on Pexels)

Gracing the doorsteps of Hindu homes during any auspicious festival of theirs, a rangoli is a vibrant and symbolic art form with intricate and colourful designs that are created using various coloured powders, rice, flower petals and even vibrant materials like glitter and Navratri rangolis are no different as they often feature traditional patterns, religious symbols and the vibrant colours of the festival, serving as a welcoming and decorative element during festive celebrations. The practice of making Navratri rangolis not only enhances the festive atmosphere but also carries deep cultural and spiritual significance that is believed to invite positivity and prosperity into one's home during this special time.

Here are 9 captivating rangoli designs that you should consider trying this Navratri:

