IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / New York cinemas reopen, brightening outlook for theaters
Less than half of movie theaters are open nationwide, but reopenings are quickening. Theaters in many other areas reopened last summer around the release of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” but that attempted comeback fizzled.(Unsplash)
Less than half of movie theaters are open nationwide, but reopenings are quickening. Theaters in many other areas reopened last summer around the release of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” but that attempted comeback fizzled.(Unsplash)
art culture

New York cinemas reopen, brightening outlook for theaters

After growing cobwebs for nearly a year, movie theaters in New York City reopen Friday, returning film titles to Manhattan marquees that had for the last 12 months instead read messages like “Wear a mask” and “We’ll be back soon.”
READ FULL STORY
AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:31 PM IST

After growing cobwebs for nearly a year, movie theaters in New York City reopen Friday, returning film titles to Manhattan marquees that had for the last 12 months instead read messages like “Wear a mask” and “We’ll be back soon.”

Shortly after noon at the Angelika Film Center on Houston Street, Holly Stillman was already feeling emotional coming out of the first New York showing of Lee Isaac Chung’s tender family drama “Minari.” “My mask is drenched,” she said.

But she was equally overwhelmed by being back in a cinema. Though Stillman feared the experience would be too restrictive because of Covid-19 protocols, she instead found it euphoric.

“It was just you and the movie screen,” said Stillman. “It was wonderful to smell the popcorn as soon as I got into the theater — even though I don’t eat popcorn.”

Less than half of movie theaters are open nationwide, but reopenings are quickening. Theaters in many other areas reopened last summer around the release of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” but that attempted comeback fizzled. Throughout, theaters remained shut in the five boroughs. For a year almost to the date, one of the world’s foremost movie capitals stayed dark.

For a theatrical business that has been punished by the pandemic, the resumption of moviegoing in New York — is a crucial first step in revival.

“It’s a symbolic moment,” said Michael Barker, co-president of the New York-based Sony Pictures Classics, which on Friday released the Oscar contenders “The Father” and “The Truffle Hunters” in Manhattan theaters. “It says that there is hope for the theatrical world to reactivate itself.”

For some moviegoers who consider the big screen the only way to see a movie, the long-in-coming day had almost religious significance.

“Moviegoing for me is like going to church,” said JM Vargas, who had tickets Friday to “Minari,” “The Last Dragon” and “Chaos Walking.” “I’ve been waiting a year to go back to church.”

Cinemas in the city are currently operating at only 25% capacity, with a maximum of 50 per each auditorium. As in other places, mask wearing is mandatory, seats are blocked out and air filters have been upgraded.

Many theaters were caught off guard when Gov. Andrew Cuomo said cinemas could, under those conditions, reopen. Some of the city’s prominent theaters, including the Film Forum, the Alamo Drafthouse, the Metrograph and Regal Cinemas were targeting openings in the coming weeks. Some needed more time to prepare. After sitting dormant all winter, the Cinema Village in Manhattan two weeks earlier burst a pipe, flooding the lobby — one last bit of bad luck in a grueling year.

“This was the worst horror movie. I don’t think any Hollywood director could have dreamed it up,” said Nicolas Nicolaou, owner of the Cinema Village and theaters in Queens and New York. “We didn’t realize we’d be 100% shutdown for this long.”

New York, along with Los Angeles (where theaters are still closed), is one of the top movie markets. For smaller films, it’s a vital epicenter of word-of-mouth. For blockbusters, it’s a lucrative necessity. Without New York or Los Angeles open, Hollywood studios have pushed most of their larger productions until more theaters are open, or they’ve steered films to streaming services.

“The New York opening is very significant to the theater business in New York, in the nation and in the globe,” says John Fithian, president of the National Association of Theater Owners. “We in the movie theater business live off of movies that play all around the country and all around the world. We keep seeing those movies leave the theatrical release schedule to move to later dates because there just haven’t been enough markets. New York is the most important of those markets.”

Lately, with President Biden’s prediction that every adult can be vaccinated by the end of May, the outlook for theaters has been brightening for the first time in a long time. Last weekend, “Tom & Jerry” overperformed at the box office with $14.1 million in ticket sales, even while it streamed on HBO Max. Though Universal Pictures pushed the “Fast & Furious” sequel “F9” from late May to late June, other movies have moved up on the calendar, reversing the postponement tide.

Sony Pictures said it will release “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” in May. Paramount Pictures’ “A Quiet Place II” moved into the May 28 date vacated by “F9.” The Walt Disney Co.’s “Black Widow” currently remains slated for May 7. Adding to the optimism: Southern California theaters are expected to reopen over the next few weeks.

“It’s not that we’re going back to record-breaking business this summer,” said Fithian. “We’re going to crawl, then we’re going to walk and then we’re going to run. It’s going to take into 2022 before sustained profitability comes back into the business.”

But at least on Friday, New York’s cinema lobbies were, if not crowded, again bustling. Sold-out signs for the evening adorned box-office windows. Even a little star power returned. Liam Neeson was to stop by the AMC at Lincoln Square to introduce “The Marksman.”

At the IFC Center in Greenwich Village, masked moviegoers flocked to films to play catch up — even if the movies were streaming. IFC is hosting a four-week “What’d We Miss?” series of movies the theater couldn’t play over the last 12 months, including “First Cow” and “MLK/FBI.”

“We’re used to being present for the birth of these movies for New York audiences when they move into the public realm,” said John Vanco, senior vice president of the IFC Center. The circumstances, he granted, weren’t ideal. But they were better than nothing. “I don’t look at 25% as being not good enough,” said Vanco. “I look at it as better than 0%.”

At the IFC, Tykon Herman settled in for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and had tickets for a 5 p.m. of “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

“I’m one of the very few that don’t have Netflix,” said Herman, laughing. “I’m just old-fashioned. I’ve loved the theater experience from the time I saw ‘E.T.’ It’s not going to be the same but sitting down in front of this screen makes me feel like things may be getting back to normal soon.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Less than half of movie theaters are open nationwide, but reopenings are quickening. Theaters in many other areas reopened last summer around the release of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” but that attempted comeback fizzled.(Unsplash)
Less than half of movie theaters are open nationwide, but reopenings are quickening. Theaters in many other areas reopened last summer around the release of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” but that attempted comeback fizzled.(Unsplash)
art culture

New York cinemas reopen, brightening outlook for theaters

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:31 PM IST
After growing cobwebs for nearly a year, movie theaters in New York City reopen Friday, returning film titles to Manhattan marquees that had for the last 12 months instead read messages like “Wear a mask” and “We’ll be back soon.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sarod exponent Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, historian-author Rana Safvi, photographer Ram Rahman and model Dinesh Mohan share their experiences of getting vaccinated.
Sarod exponent Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, historian-author Rana Safvi, photographer Ram Rahman and model Dinesh Mohan share their experiences of getting vaccinated.
art culture

Delhi’s Covid tales: 60+ Give a shot to life, say better safe!

By Henna Rakheja, Naina Arora and Digvijay, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:47 PM IST
As the Covid-19 vaccine becomes available to people aged above 60, and those above 45 with comorbidities, quite a few Delhi-NCR based popular personalities come forward to inspire others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A mural of artist Banksy is seen on a wall at HM Reading Prison in Reading, Britain in this picture obtained from the artist's official Instagram account. @banksy/banksy.co.uk (@BANKSY via REUTERS)
A mural of artist Banksy is seen on a wall at HM Reading Prison in Reading, Britain in this picture obtained from the artist's official Instagram account. @banksy/banksy.co.uk (@BANKSY via REUTERS)
art culture

Banksy at work: Black hoodie, head torch, paint and freedom

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:52 PM IST
British artist Banksy has shared a video of himself in the process of painting stencil graffiti of a prisoner escaping which appeared on Monday on the side of a former prison wall in the city of Reading.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For the first time since 1908, the academy is expanding its core membership, from 250 artists in literature, music and art and architecture, to 300 by 2025.(AP)
For the first time since 1908, the academy is expanding its core membership, from 250 artists in literature, music and art and architecture, to 300 by 2025.(AP)
art culture

American Academy of Arts and Letters expands, diversifies

AP, New York, American Academy Of Arts And Letters, Literature, Art, Architecture, National Museum Of African American History And Culture, Us Poet, Transformation, Cultural Institutions, Art And Culture, Culture, Cultural Improvement
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:17 PM IST
One of the country's oldest cultural instititutions, the American Academy of Arts and Letters, is undergoing some of its biggest changes in more than a century.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sotheby's said it will take about two months to take an inventory of all the objects in eight Lagerfeld residences in France and Monaco.(Reuters)
Sotheby's said it will take about two months to take an inventory of all the objects in eight Lagerfeld residences in France and Monaco.(Reuters)
art culture

Lagerfeld's art, furniture collections to be auctioned in Monaco in autumn

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:38 AM IST
Late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld's collections of artwork and furniture will be sold at auction in Monaco this autumn, auction house Sotheby's said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Guinness Book's ‘master of monster vegetables’ grows world’s heaviest turnip(Twitter/GWR)
Guinness Book's ‘master of monster vegetables’ grows world’s heaviest turnip(Twitter/GWR)
art culture

Guinness Book's ‘master of monster vegetables’ grows world’s heaviest turnip

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:27 AM IST
  • Guinness World Records highlights Canada man as ‘the master of monster vegetables’ for working in his garden in the past year to grow ‘three colossal, record-breaking turnips - all of which have broken the record for the world’s heaviest turnip’
READ FULL STORY
Close
The live performance is an effort to give people some small respite from the coronavirus pandemic and other hardships.(AP)
The live performance is an effort to give people some small respite from the coronavirus pandemic and other hardships.(AP)
art culture

Mobile orchestra tries to bring cheer to Venezuelan streets

AP, Barquisimeto, Venezuela
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:03 AM IST
Orchestra music envelops the streets of a Venezuelan city every time a truck carrying musicians has made its way through traffic for the past year, capturing the attention of drivers and passers-by who take photos and stare at the vehicle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This pre-wedding celebration in Mumbai is one of many moments that capture contemporary Sindhi life in India. The community that moved to India from Pakistan after Partition has spoken of horrors and resilience. (IMAGE COURTESY RITESH UTTAMCHANDANI)
This pre-wedding celebration in Mumbai is one of many moments that capture contemporary Sindhi life in India. The community that moved to India from Pakistan after Partition has spoken of horrors and resilience. (IMAGE COURTESY RITESH UTTAMCHANDANI)
art culture

Meet the young inheritors of the Sindhi legacy, with Saaz Aggarwal

By Madhusree Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:24 PM IST
The author’s new anthology, Sindhi Tapestry, features young people from around the world who have interpreted their identity in different ways, while acknowledging a shared history.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Whether you’re telling your life’s story as a comic caper or a heroic adventure, a good story should contains truth, substance, a little of the personal, an element of surprise. (Shutterstock)
Whether you’re telling your life’s story as a comic caper or a heroic adventure, a good story should contains truth, substance, a little of the personal, an element of surprise. (Shutterstock)
art culture

Life Hacks: What kind of storyteller are you, asks Charles Assisi

By Charles Assisi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:19 PM IST
There are those that inspire, while others seek only to impress; those whose stories are deep, precise and stay with you. What’s your favourite kind, and what kind are you?
READ FULL STORY
Close
With a virtual home, especially one that’s bigger, brighter and fancier than your own, redecorating is more rewarding than amassing points in a game. For many it offers tips on actual furnishing, and an escape from their own too-familiar houses. (DESIGN HOME CARIBBEAN LIFE)
With a virtual home, especially one that’s bigger, brighter and fancier than your own, redecorating is more rewarding than amassing points in a game. For many it offers tips on actual furnishing, and an escape from their own too-familiar houses. (DESIGN HOME CARIBBEAN LIFE)
art culture

The virtual, vicarious pleasures of home-decor games

By Jamie Mullick
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Start with an empty mansion, and decorate it using realistic furnishing, lighting, grand sculptures or trendy bits and bobs. It’s the great escape we didn’t know we needed in the lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(IMAGES COUTRTESY TVS)
(IMAGES COUTRTESY TVS)
art culture

Wheels up! Biker Harith Noah on his record-setting finish at Dakar 2021

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:35 PM IST
The 28-year-old just completed the world’s most dangerous bike rally. It all started with a little need for speed, he says.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gatka, a martial art of Sikh warriors that uses wooden sticks and leather shields, is played between two or more participants. (Photo courtesy National Gatka Association of India)
Gatka, a martial art of Sikh warriors that uses wooden sticks and leather shields, is played between two or more participants. (Photo courtesy National Gatka Association of India)
art culture

Fighting fit: Four indigenous martial arts get a Khelo India boost

By Vanessa Viegas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Kalaripayattu from Kerala, Mallakhamb from central India, Gatka from Punjab and Thang-ta from Manipur have been classified as sports. What comes next?
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Illustration: Jayachandran)
(HT Illustration: Jayachandran)
art culture

Why we fidget... and should you stop?

By Dipanjan Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:30 PM IST
There can be benefits to all the foot-tapping and twiddling of thumbs. It can even help focus the mind. So how much is too much?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vani Murthy’s videos set tips on sustainable living to classic rock music. “Bono seems like a compassionate person. I think he’d think about sustainability,” she says
Vani Murthy’s videos set tips on sustainable living to classic rock music. “Bono seems like a compassionate person. I think he’d think about sustainability,” she says
art culture

Bin there, done that: Vani Murthy knows how to refuse

By Cherylann Mollan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:24 PM IST
59-year-old social media influencer @wormrani posts about composting, terrace gardening and natural cleaning products. She also hands out a crash course on classic rock while she’s at it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
art culture

A calendar of truth and lies: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

By By Dilip D’Souza
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:52 PM IST
There are plenty of puzzles about liars and truth-tellers
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP