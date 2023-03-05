'Pahad Ke Rang' mountain-themed art exhibition returns to capital, exhibits 100 artworks

The hauntingly beautiful mountains of Uttarakhand and the colourful lives of its people return to the national capital with the second edition of "Pahad ke Rang", a curated exhibition from 20 young artists bringing to life the many splendours of their home state. The two-day exhibition, which started here at the Lokayata Art gallery, Hauz Khas Village on Saturday, showcases 100 portraits and landscapes from the mountains. It is a culmination of a 18-month long programme, including workshops and residential art camps by Metores Trust. (Also read: Exhibition at Alipore Jail Museum features artworks on ‘Freedom and Awakening’ )

"To paint is to love again, and I fall in love every time I pick up my brush. I joined 'Pahad ke Rang' in September, 2021, and since then it has been a great experience for me. It taught me to see things in a different perspective, but the perspective should be yours because having an individuality is always better than following others," said artist Sugam Kaur.

From a portrait of a woman from hills to landscapes or traditional 'Doli' -- mostly acrylic on canvas - the exhibition, according to the organisers, is not a reminder of the "lacuna in quality visual art education" but instead a reminder of the "resilience and the inherent talent" of these students.

"We have been working in Uttarakhand for the past 15 years and 'Pahad ke Rang' is our latest initiative till date. Over the past 18 months it has been an amazing journey of learning and sharing for our young artists from the villages of Kumaon. "The exhibition at Hauz Khas village on March 4th and 5th is a culmination of this journey," said Pankaj wadhwa, managing trustee of 'Metores Trust'. The exhibition will come to a close on Sunday.

