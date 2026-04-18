Picture perfect: See more posters from Zubaan’s feminist archive

Poster Women is celebrating 20 years with an exhibition (on until May 17) organised in collaboration with the gallery Arthshila Art Spaces, which opened at Santiniketan in March. The show will travel to Arthshila spaces in Goa and Ahmedabad later in the year. Here are a few of the posters in the archive.

This poster bears no words, just a heartfelt wish. It shows a woman reclining in a sari, her feet up on a stool, a book in her hands and a cathode-ray TV on its stand in front of her. A cup of tea sits at her side, and she wears a carefree smile. (Courtesy Poster Women)