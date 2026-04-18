Picture perfect: See more posters from Zubaan’s feminist archive
As Poster Women celebrates 20 years, take a look at expressions of rebellion, anger, hopes for leisure and a more equal world.
Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 2:31 PM IST
By Gowri S
Share via
Copy link
Poster Women is celebrating 20 years with an exhibition (on until May 17) organised in collaboration with the gallery Arthshila Art Spaces, which opened at Santiniketan in March. The show will travel to Arthshila spaces in Goa and Ahmedabad later in the year. Here are a few of the posters in the archive.