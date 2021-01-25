IND USA
Youngsters are engaging in poetry events, offline and online, ahead of Republic Day.
art culture

Poetry lovers rejoice, here’s something to bring back your rhythm!

All the poetry lovers in the Capital, you are up for a treat in the coming days, with a number of events lined up, both online and offline.
By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:52 PM IST

Dennis Gabor, 1971 Nobel Prize awardee for Physics, had rightly said: “Poetry is plucking at the heartstrings, and making music with them.” When the world started brimming with anxiety, amid the pandemic, poetry acted like a breath of fresh air in the days of quarantine. And now, ahead of Republic Day, the verses have found a new trajectory while travelling from old time kavi sammelans to getting an embrace from the Gen Z in form of slam poetry events. All the poetry lovers in the Capital, you are up for a treat in the coming days, with a number of events lined up, both online and offline.

Tribute to the legacy of Urdu mushairas

Shaam-e-Rekhta aims to celebrate the prominence and lasting impact of Urdu poetry. (Photo for representational purposes only)
Shaam-e-Rekhta aims to celebrate the prominence and lasting impact of Urdu poetry. (Photo for representational purposes only)

Dedicated to Urdu language, an evening titled Shaam-e-Rekhta, will probably be the first mushaira of 2021 in the city! One can look out for 16 celebrated poets presenting their recent works. “The Covid-19 situation has started improving in the city. People are eager to get together, and excited to participate in physical events once again,” says Satish Gupta from Rekhta Foundation, which is co-hosting this mushaira with Inshaad, and adds, “This event is an intimate celebration of our love for Urdu, and will be open to 100 people, on a first come first serve basis. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed and entry without masks will not be permitted.”

Where: Lajpat Bhawan, Lajpat Nagar-IV, near Moolchand Metro Station

When: January 24

Timing: 5pm

Inking R-Day with poetry

The Republic Day celebrations in the Capital might not be that large scale this year, due to the ongoing pandemic. But denizens longing to soak in the patriotic fervour poetically, can revel in an online evening of recitations by a Delhi-based literature community that provides platform to budding writers. Mohit Mudita Dwivedi from The Modern Poets, says, “This will be the third edition of Aazaadiyan, the event where poets will mark their presence with personalised renditions. Undoubtedly literature has been the backbone of our nation. It has played a vital role in India’s freedom struggle, and it’s our duty to pass it on safely to the next generation. This event is a part of our duty, a method to pay tribute to the sacred blood (of freedom fighters) through ink.”

Where: https://www.facebook.com/themodernpoets7/

When: January 26

Timing: 7.30pm

Slam poetry: Breaking out of traditional acts

Enthralling, entertaining and the latest entrant on the pop culture scene is slam poetry. It has seen an active presence in the Capital, with more and more youngsters turning to the performance based verse form. And now, denizens can participate in an online spoken word workshop and performance, Versify, which is being organised under Literati, the signature literary fest of IIT Delhi and Poetry Darbaar, a Gurugram-based not-for-profit initiative.

Ridhi Bhutani, a Delhi-based slam poet, is conducting a spoken word workshop in association with Poetry Darbaar and IIT-Delhi.
Ridhi Bhutani, a Delhi-based slam poet, is conducting a spoken word workshop in association with Poetry Darbaar and IIT-Delhi.

Ridhi Bhutani, a final year student of Delhi University and a spoken word poet, who will be conducting the workshop at this event, says, “During the pandemic, as a poet I missed the essence of the stage but it’s nice to perform online as well. I’ll be discussing various forms of poetry and then, along with other poets, perform a piece towards the end.” Gayatri Mehta, one of the participating spoken word poets at the event, adds, “No one has written what we’ve read in so long! It impacts us psychologically. As artists, it’s important for us to learn from others, and we seek appreciation from our audience, so I’m glad to be participating in this online event.”

Where: https://www.instagram.com/literati.iitd/?hl=en

When: January 24

Timing: 3pm

Poetry for the young and old alike

Some events that have already kick-started are celebrating the R-day fervour in full spirit. Take for instance the sixth edition of ongoing Kavishala Talks, which are curated on the theme of Republic India, and have speakers from different spheres of life. And on January 26, there are plans to hold Kavishala Festival for Kids! “This will be a three hour long online festival where children below 15 years can perform. Since schools are closed, most kids have missed being on the stage and performing in front of their peers. So we decided to inculcate a spirit of patriotism in our younger generation by organising this festival for budding artists from this age group. The main focus of this festival will be poetry, storytelling, speeches and debates that will hopefully give youngsters a change from their online classes,” says Ankur Mishra, organiser.

Where: https://www.facebook.com/kavishala.in/

When: January 26

Timing: 7pm

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

