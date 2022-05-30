Pune’s got creativity! From badminton to Sev Puri...ideas that were born in the city
Today is National Creativity Day and Pune has given us several creative personalities and it’s been the birthplace of many new ideas and sports. Here’s a look at the various contributions the city has made in the areas of sports, food and more.
Sev Puri and Dahi Puri
The entire nation is hooked to them and it is a delight to know that Sev Puri, a popular street food, was originally developed in Pune. Dahi Puri, just another variation of the Sev Puri, was also thought of in the city.
First School For Girls
Freedom fighter and educationist Jyotirao Phule set up India’s first school for girls in Pune in 1848. He taught his wife Savitribai Phule and she, in turn, spread her knowledge to other girls. This has gone down in history as one of the most important movements of the nation. Savitribai also went on to become the first Indian female teacher and headmistress.
Tandoori Chai
This innovative way of making chai that has become a rage in India is believed to have originated in Pune by Amol Rajdeo, owner, Chai La tea shop. Rajdeo says he was inspired to make this tea as he watched his grandmother place a kulhad of turmeric milk in the corner of a bonfire to heat. It has gained loyal fans all across the nation.
Badminton
Badminton was initially called Poona as the first rules of this sport was drawn up in the city of Pune in 1873. It is said that until 1887, the world-famous sport was played under the Poona rules, but they were revised and relaunched.
Roll Ball
This game is a Puneri amalgamation of hockey, skating and basketball. Invented by Raju Dabhate, a sports teacher, Roll Ball is not just played locally, but has received international acclaim with almost 42 teams from different countries playing the sport. There is a Roll Ball World Cup that takes place every two year with countries like Japan, Singapore, Pakistan, Germany, Great Britain, Netherlands, China and Kenya participating in it.
