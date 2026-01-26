Quote of the day by Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar: ‘One whose mind is not free, though alive, is dead’

Fondly known as Babasaheb, Dr Ambedkar’s speeches continue to inspire people across the land, especially the marginalised sections of society. He was a popular and revered Dalit activist, who fought throughout his life to uplift the conditions of the downtrodden in society.

The committee that drafted the Constitution was chaired by Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, a jurist, economist, social reformer and political leader who became the first minister of Law and Justice in independent India.

January 26, 2026, marks the day that India celebrates its 77th Republic Day . On this day in 1950, the Constitution of India came into force and formally established the country as a sovereign socialist republic.

‘One whose mind is not free…’ While speaking at a conference in Dadar, Mumbai, on May 31, 1936, where he discussed the subject of religious intolerance and his thoughts on conversion, Babasaheb had the following to say about personal freedom:

“The freedom of mind is the real freedom. A person whose mind is not free, though not in chains, is a slave. One whose mind is not free, though not in prison, is a prisoner. One whose mind is not free, though alive, is dead. Freedom of mind is proof of one’s existence.”

What does the quote mean? Babasaheb’s quote reminds us that freedom of thought is an essential part of personal freedom. A person whose ideas are caged by social and mental limitations can do little with the physical freedom that they have.

Every person has been gifted with free will, which, in principle, should allow them to make their own choices and make the best use of their abilities. That is the true essence of living a free life. However, for a person to be trapped in their own mind and blindly follow herd mentality is to not experience freedom at all.

The quote drives home the importance of striving for a pluralistic society where ideas are free and where individuals are allowed to soar without the shackles of yore.

Why is the quote relevant today? In a world where people are overwhelmed around the clock with narratives across media platforms, which are propagated by a wide variety of groups, from governments to powerful private entities, the freedom of thought is one of the most important tools in a person's arsenal to live their life.

The importance of creating a space where individuals can live while being true to themselves at a time when the greater society is seemingly obsessed with putting people in boxes, divided in a number of ways, cannot be understated.

Babasaheb's quote reminds us of being critical of the apparent freedom that we are often presented with, which does not allow for ideas to break pre-determined molds and soar to their highest limits.