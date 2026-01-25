Republic Day 2026: Speech ideas and tips for students to celebrate 77th Republic Day on January 26

Republic Day 2026: India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26, marking the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950. For the first two and a half years of the country’s independence on August 15, 1947, India was governed by the Constituent Assembly of India as a dominion within the British Commonwealth. School students celebrate Republic Day 2026 with tricolour-painted faces and beaming smiles. (Raju Shinde)

After being adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, the constitution came into effect on January 26 of the following year as a nod to the declaration of Purna Swaraj by the Indian National Congress in 1930, considered to be a prominent step towards freedom from British rule.

With the adoption of the constitution, India became a sovereign democratic republic, as guaranteed by the preamble of the text. The country also aligned with secular socialism, with the words being added to the preamble in 1976.

Republic Day is commemorated every year with a massive parade in New Delhi, which features cultural, historical, and military displays. Smaller celebrations are held all across the country, with many institutions, including schools in particular, organising events within their own capacities. Students often need to deliver a speech on the theme at such an event, or even during morning assemblies.

Here is a list of five topics they can choose from this year:

1. The ideals of Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity In the preamble of the Constitution of India, we, the people, solemnly resolve to secure all citizens of the country:

JUSTICE, social, economic and political;

LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship;

EQUALITY of status and of opportunity; and to promote among them all

FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation; The importance of such values in modern society, and ideas that further strengthen resolve, can be shared in the speech.

2. Democracy and Republic The Constitution declares that India is a democracy, meaning the government is chosen by the country's people. It also declares that the country is a republic, meaning that the true power is held not by a hereditary monarch but by the people who elect their representatives to govern themselves. What the words mean, and how they are actualised through the electoral system, can be the subject of an informative speech for young learners.

3. Fundamental Rights and Duties The Fundamental Rights are civil rights guaranteed to all Indians by the Constitution that protect individual liberties against encroachment by the state or society. The Fundamental Duties are the moral obligations of all citizens to help promote a spirit of brotherhood and to uphold the unity of India, as enshrined in the Constitution through the 42nd Amendment in 1976. The speech can explore the individual rights and duties, and how they are actualised and protected in modern times.

4. Heroes of the Indian Freedom Struggle India attained independence through the toil and struggle of millions of people in the country who yearned for freedom. Every one of them is a hero in their own right. Some of their stories have become popular and act as beacons of inspiration for newer generations. The speech can explore such tales from both known and unknown figures in India’s struggle against the British Raj.