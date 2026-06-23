Quote of the day by Billie Eilish: ‘I’ve settled for less than I deserved and I’m not going to do that anymore'

Today’s quote of the day comes from Grammy and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, who is known not only for her chart-topping music but also for her candid reflections on mental health, self-acceptance and personal growth. Billie Eilish reflects on learning from past experiences and choosing herself moving forward. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

In her 2023 interview with Allure, Eilish opened up about the lessons she has learned over the years, saying, “I have settled many times with things and people and life. I’ve settled for less than I deserved, and I’m not going to do that anymore.” (Also read: Quote of the day by Tom Holland: ‘I feel like if you put something out into the universe, then you increase your…' )

What Billie Eilish’s quote means At its core, Eilish’s quote is about recognising your worth and refusing to compromise on the things that matter most. Many people find themselves settling, whether in relationships, friendships, careers or personal situations, because change feels difficult or uncertainty feels intimidating.

Her words serve as a reminder that growth often begins when people stop accepting circumstances that no longer serve them. By acknowledging that she has settled in the past, Eilish highlights an important truth: self-awareness is the first step toward positive change.