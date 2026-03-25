Quote of the day by Elton John: ‘There’s really no point in asking what if? The only question worth asking is…’
Today's quote of the day by Elton John reminds us that it does not help wondering about how the past could have been different and not look towards our future.
Born Reginald Kenneth Dwight, Sir Elton Hercules John hardly needs an introduction. The 79-year-old British singer, songwriter, and pianist began performing at a very early age and received a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Music.
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He went on to create a lasting legacy in the music industry and became the 19th EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) winner in history. He has had a legendary songwriting partnership with the lyricist Bernie Taupin. Known for his flamboyant personality along with his professional success, Elton John has his life dramatised for the screen in the 2019 biographical film, Rocketman.
To celebrate his birthday on March 15, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from his autobiography, Me, which was also published in 2019. The quote reads:
“You can send yourself crazy wondering. But it all happened, and here I am. There’s really no point in asking what if? The only question worth asking is: what’s next?”
What is the meaning of Elton John’s quote?
Elton John has famously led a colourful life, in public and in private. His music and performances have been reflective of the fervour that the man contains within himself. He started his musical career playing piano at a local pub. He has since witnessed the pinnacle of fame and transformed into a living legend.
When we think of Elton John, it is a larger-than-life persona that first comes to mind. And it is not just his music that is legendary, but also his tantrums and dramas that have been well documented.
Therefore, when such an individual looks back upon his own life, it is understandable that he has a lot to reflect upon. However, the quote makes it clear that even as the years gain on him, Sir Elton John is not ready to live only in his glamorous past. He acknowledges all that he has achieved and feels it is useless to ponder what he could have done differently.
Rather, he believes that the only thing that is worthwhile to wonder about is what he can do next and how he can shape his future.
What is the significance of Elton John’s quote?
The words of Sir Elton John are a wakeup call for many who like to reminisce on the past by whiling away the present. The past is immutable and can only be accepted. It may teach us about the present, and we may take those lessons for the future. But it does not serve any purpose to ponder about “what if” something had gone differently, unless, of course, one is exploring fiction.
In the real world, it is the question, “What’s next?” that we should strive to seek the answer to. Because often, the circumstances that we are in are beyond our control. However, it is within us to seek what we can do in a situation and try to give direction to our future.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More