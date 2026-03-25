Quote of the day by Elton John: ‘There’s really no point in asking what if? The only question worth asking is…’

Elton John has famously led a colourful life, in public and in private. His music and performances have been reflective of the fervour that the man contains within himself. He started his musical career playing piano at a local pub. He has since witnessed the pinnacle of fame and transformed into a living legend.

“You can send yourself crazy wondering. But it all happened, and here I am. There’s really no point in asking what if? The only question worth asking is: what’s next?”

To celebrate his birthday on March 15, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from his autobiography, Me, which was also published in 2019. The quote reads:

He went on to create a lasting legacy in the music industry and became the 19th EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar , and Tony) winner in history. He has had a legendary songwriting partnership with the lyricist Bernie Taupin. Known for his flamboyant personality along with his professional success, Elton John has his life dramatised for the screen in the 2019 biographical film, Rocketman.

Born Reginald Kenneth Dwight, Sir Elton Hercules John hardly needs an introduction. The 79-year-old British singer, songwriter, and pianist began performing at a very early age and received a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Music.

When we think of Elton John, it is a larger-than-life persona that first comes to mind. And it is not just his music that is legendary, but also his tantrums and dramas that have been well documented.

Therefore, when such an individual looks back upon his own life, it is understandable that he has a lot to reflect upon. However, the quote makes it clear that even as the years gain on him, Sir Elton John is not ready to live only in his glamorous past. He acknowledges all that he has achieved and feels it is useless to ponder what he could have done differently.

Rather, he believes that the only thing that is worthwhile to wonder about is what he can do next and how he can shape his future.

What is the significance of Elton John’s quote? The words of Sir Elton John are a wakeup call for many who like to reminisce on the past by whiling away the present. The past is immutable and can only be accepted. It may teach us about the present, and we may take those lessons for the future. But it does not serve any purpose to ponder about “what if” something had gone differently, unless, of course, one is exploring fiction.

In the real world, it is the question, “What’s next?” that we should strive to seek the answer to. Because often, the circumstances that we are in are beyond our control. However, it is within us to seek what we can do in a situation and try to give direction to our future.