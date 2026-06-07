Quote of the day by Prince: ‘If you ever lose someone dear to you, never say the words they're gone. They'll come back’

Against this backdrop, the line, “If you ever lose someone dear to you, never say the words they're gone. They'll come back,” takes on a profoundly personal meaning. It was not written from a place of abstract reflection but from the depths of grief itself.

Today's quote comes from “Comeback”, a track from Prince's 1998 album The Truth. The song emerged from one of the most painful periods of his life. In 1996, the late musician and his then-wife, Mayte Garcia, welcomed a son, Amiir, who died within his first week of life due to a rare genetic disorder.

June 7 marks the birthday of Prince Rogers Nelson, the legendary American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and performer widely known simply as Prince . Renowned for blending genres such as funk, rock, pop, R&B, and soul, Prince became one of the most influential musicians of all time, leaving behind a catalogue of timeless hits and deeply personal songs.

What does Prince's quote mean? The quote offers a comforting perspective on loss. Prince is not suggesting that loved ones literally return. Rather, he speaks to the enduring presence people maintain in our lives even after they are gone.

Grief often creates the feeling of an irreversible absence. The routines, conversations, and moments once shared suddenly come to an end, leaving behind a void that can seem impossible to fill. Yet over time, many people discover that those they have lost continue to “come back” in different ways. They return through memories, family traditions, photographs, favourite songs, familiar sayings, and the values they instilled.

A parent may live on in the advice they gave. A friend may reappear in a shared joke that unexpectedly resurfaces years later. A loved one may return in a dream, a scent, or a moment that instantly brings them to mind. Though physically absent, their influence remains woven into everyday life.

Why is Prince’s quote relevant today? In an era marked by constant change, uncertainty, and loss, the Purple Rain hitmaker's words continue to resonate. Almost everyone experiences grief at some point, whether through the death of a loved one, the end of a relationship, or separation from people who once played a significant role in their lives.

Modern culture often encourages people to “move on” quickly, but this quote reminds us that healing does not require forgetting. Instead, it encourages us to carry our loved ones with us, allowing their memory to remain a source of comfort rather than only sadness.

Prince's message offers hope: the people we love leave lasting imprints on our hearts. Their voices, lessons, and love continue to shape who we are long after they are gone. In that sense, they never truly disappear. They come back in memories, in moments, and in the quiet ways they continue to influence our lives every day.