Read an exclusive excerpt from Silk: A History in Three Metamorphoses

The field of understanding the incredible potential of silks is not a particularly crowded place, but those who have embarked on its scientific study seem to become appropriately enmeshed in these threads of wonder. For even longer than Randy Lewis, Professor Fritz Vollrath has been studying its potential, and making the journey towards biomedical and other applications that began to emerge as his research developed. His silk lab at the University of Oxford started up around 1979. At that time, Vollrath wasn’t focusing so much on silk as on the mechanics of spider webs. Those webs led him to a lifelong interest in the material of silk, which began in earnest around 1988. Vollrath first began working with Araneus spiders, and then the golden threads of the Nephila. Soon he was working on any species, studying ‘the silks of nearly anything you could lay your hands on’. That ‘anything’ even included a small shrimp-like animal called Crassicorophium bonellii, which interested his lab because ‘it basically spins a thread, but the thread itself is much more like a barnacle glue’. Specifically, in strength and in elasticity that glue-like material was somewhere between the kind of cement barnacles use to affix themselves to rocks and ships’ hulls − and spider silk. The ‘shrimp’ processes that glue in a gland, much as liquid silk is processed internally in spiders and silkworms, and then it emerges via tiny openings near its leg, where it is spun into fibres.

And that was very different, Vollrath found, from the enormous Pinna nobilis mollusc and its mussel-like relatives, whose byssus threads are not actually spun, but blow-moulded in the foot, and then flipped out. That extrusion moulding of the byssus thread, the way Pinna makes it, ‘that is very sophisticated precisely because they are not spun. They grow.’ Indeed, in 2014, threads like that of Pinna nobilis had been used by another group of scientists at the University of California, Santa Barbara as the inspiration for creating a new polymer that could not only repair itself − ‘self-heal’ − if damaged, but do so underwater, under conditions in which adhesives would normally struggle to set.

That great advantage of silk, as harnessed by Genghis Khan in the East and Dr George Emory Goodfellow in the Wild West, is that it is an animal protein; that it is already related to the keratin protein that we produce and possess; that it can, therefore, easily be integrated into our own bodies; that it is biodegradable − all these can also become an immense disadvantage if that silk ends up triggering an unmanageable immune response once implanted inside a human. And if the silk were to integrate into our tissues, triggered an immune response and then could not be separated out, that would be unconscionable.

(Excerpted with permission from Silk: A History in Three Metamorphoses by Aarathi Prasad, published by HarperCollins; 2023)