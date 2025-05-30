Reddit wonders if Mira Rajput's new wellness retreat in Mumbai is only for the rich: ‘ 1.5 lakh for 7-day programme’

Mira Rajput's newly launched Dhun Wellness retreat in Bandra is making waves not just for its luxe Ayurvedic therapies and chakra scans, but for its eye-watering prices. While the 6,000 sq ft sanctuary promises calm and healing, Reddit users have been quick to react to the steep costs, sparking a flurry of reactions. (Also read: Step inside Raveena Tandon's grand farmhouse with huge swimming pool, antique Indian furniture, 60-year-old dining table ) Mira Kapoor's Dhun Wellness Retreat sparks Reddit outrage over high prices. ((Instagram/ Mira Rajput)

What are the prices of services in her retreat

According to Conde Nast Traveller, the wellness treatments at Mira's retreat come with a hefty price tag. A 90-minute Tulya session, combining massage, stretching, and sound therapy, is priced at ₹12,500. The 60-minute Ethera facial, a Japanese lymphatic massage, costs ₹12,000, while a 30-minute EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique) session for easing anxiety is ₹10,000. More intensive treatments like the week-long gut restoration or women's dosha balance, which use Ayurvedic techniques such as panchakarma, are priced at ₹1,75,000.

How Redditers react

Reddit users didn't hold back their reactions to the steep prices at Mira's new wellness retreat. "For merely ₹1.75 lakh, Mira will personally reset your sleep," joked one user. “Sorry if this is a repetitive post but these prices have me laughing hard.” Another added, "I'll do that for less than ₹500 myself. All you need is some mild muscle relaxants and vodka. You aren't special, Mira stop trying to be the Kailash Colony version of Gwyneth Paltrow."

A third user broke it down further, "So apparently our darling Mira Kapoor has launched yet another wellness business called Dhun Wellness. This fancy-ass place is tucked into the posh bylanes of Bandra, and ma'am has been giving interviews about its ancient-meets-advanced therapies. But cut to the rate card nothing under ₹12k an hour! A 7-day programme? ₹1.5 lakh. Are you serious?!"

More about Mira's retreat

Tucked away on the 7th floor of Cozy Nook in Bandra, Dhun Wellness is Mira Kapoor's 6,000 sq ft urban sanctuary designed for rest and rejuvenation. With earthy tones, marble floors, and soft lighting, it offers everything from indulgent facials and deep massages to chakra scans and Ayurveda-based therapies. There's also cryotherapy, red light beds, and customised oils based on your dosha. Wellness Director Sujit Kumar Gupta curates personalised programs for stressed-out city dwellers.