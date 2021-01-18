Rodin Museum sculpture garden reopens to public
There is a ray of light for Parisians who, like the rest of the French nation this weekend, begin to observe a tightened coronavirus curfew: The famous Rodin Museum sculpture gardens is reopening to visitors.
Though the rococo museum, showcasing the world’s largest collection of Rodin sculptures, remains closed, visitors are now able to enter the sculpture-filled surrounding gardens that overlooked the gold dome of Les Invalides monument. They had been shuttered since November and reopened Saturday.
Now, the pink viburnum is in bloom, and forsythia buds poke out between the bronze forms.
“It’s fantastic,” Matthew Cordell, an American resident of Paris, said Sunday. “It’s been a tough confinement ... We chose to live in Paris because we love the museums so it’s really nice to be able to get out and see some art.”
Others appreciated the setting, even if they were undecided by the artist himself.
“Coming back to culture is extremely important, even if I'm not exactly a Rodin fan,” visitor Philippe Boirel said Sunday.
Some of Rodin’s most famous sculptures like The Thinker, a towering contemplative bronze, can be seen there amid the greenery. Hidden in the thickets amid the strolling public, Orpheus tunes his lyre.
Tickets for the Musee Rodin at 77 rue de Varenne in Paris are six euros (about $7.25).
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rodin Museum sculpture garden reopens to public
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poush Parban Fair concludes in Tripura
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Javed Akhtar's 76th birthday, lets look at some of his soul-stirring lyrics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Auspicious Kolam drawings mark kickoff of Biden-Harris inauguration ceremony
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jad Adams' anthology 'The Banyan and Her Roots' features tales by Indian writers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Audrey Truschke's new book to analyse Sanskrit texts of Indo-Muslim history
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rare artworks by FN Souza, Amrita Sher-Gil to be auctioned online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Kangri' sales go up as cold grips Kashmir valley
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi government launches fellowship scheme for artists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Martin Luther King, wife Coretta's meeting place to get $9.5 million memorial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha: Artist prepares Indian army tank model using matchsticks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tintin comic book art by Herge breaks auction record at $3.1 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elvis Presley's Graceland starting virtual tours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Venezuelan street artist seeks to inspire
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian diaspora to welcome Biden, Harris with kolam tiles on inauguration day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox